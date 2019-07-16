Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU goods trade gaps with U.S. and China widen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker adjusts EU and U.S. flags at the start of the 2nd round of EU-US trade negociations at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's trade surplus in goods with the United States and its deficit with China both increased in the first five months of 2019, figures that could add extra strain to global tensions.

The European Union's surplus with the United States grew to 62.1 billion euros ($69.8 billion) in Jan-May 2019 from 55.4 billion euros in the same period of 2018, EU statistics office Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

With China, the EU's trade deficit expanded to 76.7 billion from 69.2 billion euros.

The United States has hit the European Union with tariffs and threatened more in complaint over the trade balance. Both Washington and Brussels have also complained that China wants free trade without playing fair.

Overall, the goods trade deficit of the 28-nation bloc widened to 14.2 billion euros in Jan-May 2019 from 9.9 billion a year earlier.

Energy imports, notably from Russia and Norway, were the chief cause of the deficit.

For the narrower 19-country euro zone, exports grew by 7.1% year-on-year in May and imports by 4.2%, leading to a widening of its trade surplus to 23.0 billion euros in May from 16.9 billion a year earlier.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the euro zone's trade surplus also increased to 20.2 billion euros in May from 15.7 billion in April as exports rose by 1.4% month-on-month and imports declined by 1.0%.

For Eurostat release, click on:

http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/news/news-releases

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 62.745 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aOlder Employees Breathe New Life Into Europe's Labor Market
DJ
05:44aUK pay growth strongest since 2008, but jobs boom slows
RE
05:43aGerman investor morale darkens on trade disputes, Iran tensions
RE
05:29aOil steadies as U.S. supply concerns ease, Iran tension unresolved
RE
05:27aOil steadies as U.S. supply concerns ease, Iran tension unresolved
RE
05:23aKenyan shilling weakens amid excess liquidity
RE
05:22aJapan trade minister blasts South Korea for 'mistaken' explanation after bilateral meeting
RE
05:20aWorld stocks mark time ahead of U.S. data, earnings
RE
05:20aWorld stocks mark time ahead of U.S. data, earnings
RE
05:19aChina says Trump 'misleading' people linking trade deal, slowing economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
3RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Second quarter operations review
4PEUGEOT : Renault sees new model push as softening sales decline
5TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor flags lower earnings on dismal Asian businesses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About