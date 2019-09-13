Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU goods trade surplus with U.S. and deficit with China widen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 05:31am EDT
Containers and cars are loaded on freight trains at the railroad shunting yard in Maschen near Hamburg

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's trade surplus in goods with the United States and its deficit with China both increased in the first seven months of 2019, figures that could add extra strain to global tensions.

The European Union's surplus with the United States grew to 90.9 billion euros ($100.8 billion) in Jan-July 2019 from 80.0 billion euros in the same period of 2018, EU statistics office Eurostat reported on Friday.

With China, the EU's trade deficit expanded to 109.2 billion from 98.6 billion euros.

The United States has hit the European Union with tariffs and threatened more in complaint over the trade balance. Both Washington and Brussels have also complained that China wants free trade without playing fair.

Overall, the goods trade balance of the 28-nation bloc slipped to a deficit of 10.2 billion euros in Jan-July 2019 from 2.0 billion euros a year earlier.

Energy imports, notably from Russia and Norway, were the chief cause of the deficit.

For the narrower 19-country euro zone, exports grew by 6.2% year-on-year in July and imports by 2.3%, leading to a widening of its trade surplus to 24.8 billion euros in July from 16.9 billion a year earlier.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the euro zone's trade surplus also increased to 19.0 billion euros in July from 17.7 billion in June as exports rose by 0.6% month-on-month and imports were stable.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.80% 64.2568 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aXBRL INTERNATIONAL : India Strengthens Banking Regulation
PU
06:07aDNB DE NEDERLANDSCHE BANK : Klaas Knot comments on ECB policy measures
PU
06:05aFord, GM rev up electric pickup trucks to head off Tesla
RE
05:47aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : The Philippines? External Debt Ratios Remain at Prudent Levels even as External Debt Rises in the Second Quarter 2019
PU
05:47aCOMMERZBANK : ECB's new rules for parking cash provides some relief - German banks
RE
05:45aFirst Time Paying Taxes? Buckle Up
DJ
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), July 2019
PU
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019
PU
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Production Index in Construction (b.y. 2010=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019
PU
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), July 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Oil slips towards $60 on demand worries, despite trade hopes
4KROGER : Kroger Shows a Sales Turnaround -- WSJ
5SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group