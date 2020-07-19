EU grapples with "mission impossible" at deadlocked recovery summit

* Michel reminds leaders: world has crossed 600,000 COVID
deaths
* Leaders locked in third day of talks, near-record-length
summit
* 'Frugal' northerners hold out for cuts in grants to worst
hit
BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - EU leaders stood at an impasse
on Sunday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive
economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chairman
of their near-record-length summit urged them to make one last
push on "mission impossible".
Charles Michel reminded the 27 leaders of the European Union
over dinner in Brussels that more than 600,000 people had now
died as a result of the coronavirus around the world, and said
it was up to them to stand together in the face of an
unprecedented crisis.
"My hope is that we reach an agreement and that the headline
... tomorrow is that the EU has accomplished mission
impossible," he said. "That is my heartfelt wish ... after three
days of non-stop work."
The leaders are at odds over how to carve up a vast recovery
fund designed to help haul Europe out of its deepest recession
since World War Two, and what strings to attach for countries it
would benefit.
Diplomats said it was possible that they would abandon the
summit and try again for an agreement next month.
On the table is a 1.8-trillion-euro ($2.06-trillion) package
for the EU's next long-term budget and recovery fund.
The 750 billion euros proposed for the recovery fund would
be raised on behalf of them all on capital markets by the EU's
executive European Commission, which would be a historic step
towards greater integration, and then funnelled mostly to
hard-hit Mediterranean rim countries.
BETTER AMBITIOUS THAN HURRIED
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said
it would be better for the leaders to agree an "ambitious" aid
package than to have a quick deal at any cost.
"Ideally, the leaders' agreement should be ambitious in
terms of size and composition of the package ... even if it
takes a bit more time," she told Reuters.
Lagarde's comments suggested she was relaxed about the
possibility of an adverse reaction on financial markets if the
summit fails, especially as the ECB has a 1 trillion euro-plus
war chest to buy up government debt.
A group of "frugal" wealthy north European states pushed
during the summit for a smaller recovery fund and sought to
limit how payouts are split between grants and repayable loans.
The tense talks, though still shorter that an EU summit in
the French city of Nice 20 years ago, underscored the gulf
between the EU's north and south.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte accused the
Netherlands and its allies -- Austria, Sweden, Denmark and
Finland -- of "blackmail".
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's position reflects
political realities in his country, where voters resent that the
Netherlands is, proportionately, among the largest net
contributors to the EU budget.
He and his conservative VVD party face a strong challenge
from far-right eurosceptic parties in elections next March.
On Sunday evening, another attempt at reaching a compromise
failed. A deal envisaging 400 billion euros in grants - down
from a proposed 500 billion euros - was rejected by the north,
which said it saw 350 billion euros as the maximum.
There were also differences over a proposed new rule-of-law
mechanism that could freeze funding to countries flouting
democratic principles. Hungary, backed by Poland, threatened to
veto the package if its disbursement was made dependent on
meeting conditions on upholding the rule of law.
For some, the summit was a critical moment for nearly 70
years of European integration, and failure to agree could
unnerve financial markets and fuel doubts about the bloc's
viability.
($1 = 0.8752 euros)
