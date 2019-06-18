Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU issues 'green' investment guide to help combat climate change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 08:02am EDT
First reactions after the European Parliament elections in Berlin

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe sought to increase the flow of money into businesses that tackle climate change on Tuesday with the publication of European Commission guidelines on what qualifies an investment as environmentally friendly.

The European Union has agreed to substantial reductions of carbon emissions by 2030 and its executive wants the bloc to reduce them to zero by 2050 to help stop global warming, the rise of average worldwide temperatures.

In order to cut emissions by 2030, many sectors of the economy, such as manufacturing or energy, need an additional annual investment of 180 billion euros (£161 billion) and even more is needed to achieve zero emissions by 2050.

The Commission said the purpose of its 414-page report was to generate more investments or redirect existing funds and to help reach the emissions targets.

While many investors want to put money in sustainable businesses to help stop climate change or market financial products they sell as "green", it is difficult to decide which and to what extent business activities qualify.

The report, referred to as a taxonomy, is a mass of graphs, tables and methodologies to determine if an investment is green.

"When issuing bonds and loans, issuers can have access to better borrowing conditions if investors believe that a bond or loan can contribute to the de-carbonisation of their loan book or their investment portfolios," a section of the report said.

"Likewise, those bonds or loans aimed at improving a company or entity's environmental footprint, including expanding their taxonomy-related activities, might benefit from preferential treatment of investors," it said.

The Commission also published separate guidelines on what standards a bond marketed as "green" should meet and on climate-related benchmarks for company reporting.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : MoneyGram Shares Up 130% After Partnering With Ripple
PU
08:16aBank of England official flags risk of capital flight from UK
RE
08:16aOil prices slip for second day on global growth fears
RE
08:14aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Welcome changes to bdgp scheme
PU
08:13aBitcoin Fans Spy Opportunity in Facebook Libra Launch
DJ
08:12aECB Signals Possible Rate Cut, Bond-Buying Extension -- 5th Update
DJ
08:11aDraghi's stimulus hints put ECB in Trump's crosshairs
RE
08:11aTrump blasts comments by ECB's Draghi, cites unfair competition
RE
08:08aFrance sees over 3 billion euros in savings from tighter jobless benefits, angering unions
RE
08:07aFor Fed's Powell, a gap with markets and Trump may need explaining
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
3AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About