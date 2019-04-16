Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU lawmakers approve package of banking reforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 10:29am EDT
The building of the European Parliament is seen in Strasbourg

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers approved on Tuesday an overhaul of banking rules, addressing some of the loopholes exposed by the global financial crisis.

The banking overhaul, proposed by the European Commission in November 2016, sets the level of cash banks must set aside to absorb losses and introduces new requirements for capital and liquidity, in line with global standards agreed after the 2007-09 financial crisis.

In separate votes, lawmakers also approved on Tuesday new rules that increase the powers of EU financial supervisors, although the final law is watered-down version of the initial proposal made by the EU Commission.

The Parliament passed as well new measures that grant EU-wide protection to whistleblowers who expose corruption, tax evasion and other crimes.

Under the banking reform approved by the parliament, EU lenders will be required to hold a minimum amount of funds against risks from their lending, in a bid to increase their financial stability.

Banks will also have to meet funding requirements aimed at limiting reliance on short-term financing that contributed to the global financial crisis.

The laws approved should strengthen the EU legal framework to combat money laundering, but the changes have been criticised as being insufficient to prevent the scandals that have recently engulfed several banks in the region.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aIreland trims GDP forecasts on domestic, external challenges
RE
10:43aWORLD STEEL ASSOCIATION : worldsteel announces the world champions of steelChallenge-13
PU
10:29aEU lawmakers approve package of banking reforms
RE
10:29aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Fed Officials Signal Confidence -- Update
DJ
10:28aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Usual Weekly Earnings of Wage and Salary Workers
PU
10:28aMCGA MISSOURI CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Andrew Kientzy Receives Missouri Corn Scholarship
PU
10:28aMCGA MISSOURI CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Missouri Corn Awards Scholarships To Youth In Agriculture
PU
10:23aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Correction – the data on persons in employment are published again
PU
10:23aHIGHER SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS : HSE Opens International Laboratory 'Russia's Regions in Historical Perspective'
PU
10:23aSCOTTISHPOWER : Demolition of Scotland's last coal-fired power station conti...
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
2ERICSSON AB : Poland to hold off blanket ban on Huawei 5G gear due to cost concerns
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
4GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About