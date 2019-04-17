Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU lawmakers back wifi-based car standard in win for Volkswagen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 12:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess address a news conference in Berlin

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission's push for a wifi-based standard for cars backed by Volkswagen took a big step forward on Wednesday after EU lawmakers endorsed the move over 5G technology promoted by BMW and Qualcomm.

The EU executive wants to set benchmarks for internet connected cars, a market that could generate billions of euros in revenues for carmakers, telecoms operators and equipment makers, according to analysts.

The issue has split the auto and tech industries and triggered fierce lobbying from both sides seeking a share of a potentially lucrative market for internet-connected cars.

Wifi technology supporters include Renault, Toyota, NXP, Autotalks and Kapsch TrafficCom. The technology primarily connects cars to other cars.

5G backers include big names like Daimler, Ford, PSA Group, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Qualcomm and Samsung.

Fifth generation, or 5G, standard hooks up to both cars and devices in the surrounding environment, with a wider range of applications in areas such as entertainment, traffic data and general navigation.

The last hurdle for the plan is the European Council where opponents would require a blocking majority to overturn the proposal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Jane Merriman)

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 1.11% 77.25 Delayed Quote.7.00%
DAIMLER AG 1.98% 58.08 Delayed Quote.23.05%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -1.14% 14.78 Delayed Quote.0.89%
ERICSSON AB 4.79% 94 Delayed Quote.15.12%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.96% 9.475 Delayed Quote.22.35%
INTEL CORPORATION 3.39% 58.7245 Delayed Quote.19.92%
PEUGEOT 1.40% 24.55 Real-time Quote.29.85%
QUALCOMM 10.59% 78.03 Delayed Quote.0.47%
RENAULT 2.03% 63.29 Real-time Quote.13.71%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.23% 6815 End-of-day quote.10.28%
VOLKSWAGEN 3.03% 161.36 Delayed Quote.11.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43pOil pares gains as U.S. fuel stocks draw less than expected
RE
12:33pUSMCA : Market Access for U.S. Corn
PU
12:28pAMSCL AMERICAN SUGAR CANE LEAGUE : Sugar mill officials hear research results from grinding season
PU
12:27p'Best times over' for Germany, government slashes growth forecast
RE
12:26pSouth African rand lifted by Chinese growth; stocks flat
RE
12:26pCanada transport minister says simulator needed for 737 MAX fix
RE
12:17pEU lawmakers back wifi-based car standard in win for Volkswagen
RE
12:14pDGCX DUBAI GOLD MMODITIES EXCHANGE : Corporate Action Adjustment for Bharti Airtel LTD. Futures Contract
PU
12:13pNNSA NATIONAL NUCLEAR SECURITY ADMINISTRATION : Study on plutonium pit mission delivered to Congress
PU
12:13pTEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY : AgriLife Joins International NutriRECS Consortium
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter
3GAM HOLDING : GAM HOLDING AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 31 March 2019
4QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Morgan Stanley leans on wealth management to beat estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About