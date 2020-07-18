Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU leaders arrive for second day of summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 06:26am EDT

Officials predicted a rough road ahead - and with the coronavirus pandemic dealing many European economies their worst economic shock since World War Two, leaders say they must agree on a 750 billion euro ($856 billion) recovery fund and a new 1 trillion euro EU budget.

Many of the 27 leaders - wearing masks in their first face-to-face meeting since February - had their own demands in a complex negotiation crisscrossing different regional and economic priorities.

The Dutch position highlighted the deep splits in the bloc, as the executive European Commission seeks a mandate to borrow billions of euros on capital markets for the first time. Fiscally conservative countries led by the Netherlands are adamant that any new debt should be strictly policed.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pThai protesters call for government to resign
RE
01:01pChina to offer more financial support for flood-hit areas
RE
12:37pFACTBOX-Activists and politicians mourn John Lewis' death
RE
12:23pAustria's Kurz says EU talks going in the right direction but difficult
RE
12:16pIMF exploring additional tools to provide aid to pandemic-hit countries
RE
12:16pG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting - Communiqué
PU
11:56aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 18.07.2020
PU
11:55aChances for deal at EU summit on Saturday "very slim" - diplomat
RE
11:50aChina battles damage left by extensive flooding
RE
11:41aIndonesia boosts tax incentives to limit economic impact from COVID
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALMART INC. : THE NEXT PHASE OF THE RETAIL APOCALYPSE: Stores Reborn as E-Commerce Warehouses
2HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Hexagon Purus receives first contract to provide hydrogen transport modules in the US
3TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro present binding bid for Oi's mobile assets
4HDFC BANK LIMITED : HDFC BANK : June quarter profit rises by a fifth, warns of higher defaults
5ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA: EssilorLuxottica initiates legal proceedings to obtain information from G..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group