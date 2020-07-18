EU leaders arrive for second day of summit

Officials predicted a rough road ahead - and with the coronavirus pandemic dealing many European economies their worst economic shock since World War Two, leaders say they must agree on a 750 billion euro ($856 billion) recovery fund and a new 1 trillion euro EU budget.

Many of the 27 leaders - wearing masks in their first face-to-face meeting since February - had their own demands in a complex negotiation crisscrossing different regional and economic priorities.

The Dutch position highlighted the deep splits in the bloc, as the executive European Commission seeks a mandate to borrow billions of euros on capital markets for the first time. Fiscally conservative countries led by the Netherlands are adamant that any new debt should be strictly policed.