EU leaders discussed economic recovery

04/24/2020 | 05:38am EDT

- The COVID-19 virus has seriously affected our continent, and cooperation and solidarity in the EU has been tested. For example, it is difficult to grant the use of intensive care beds when you do not know how many you need yourself, and EU cooperation was discounted at the beginning of the crisis. But Sweden needs a strong EU that stays together, for the economy and welfare - and with a strong EU we can also combat climate change, said Mr Löfven after the summit.

- We are now facing another challenge, and that is the recovery. At the summit today, we gave the European Commission the task of assessing the needs and proposing an EU recovery fund. Together with like-minded countries, we have presented a number of requirements for this fund. For example, it must concern loans, with strict repayment requirements.

The heads of state and government discussed what EU Member States can do together to strengthen the single market, how a financial aid fund could be designed and what the EU should do to support other affected countries, including in the EU neighbourhood and in Africa.

This was the fourth such videoconference since the COVID-19 outbreak. Previous videoconferences took place on 10, 17 and 25 March.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of Sweden published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 09:37:04 UTC
