Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU looking to see if Facebook's Libra currency poses competition risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 02:17pm EDT
Libra logo in illustration picture

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU regulators are examining Facebook proposed Libra cryptocurrency to see if it harms competition, Europe's antitrust regulator said on Wednesday, the latest watchdog to voice concerns about the social network's move into financial services.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said scrutiny was justified even though the new digital coin, to be backed by four official currencies and available to billions of Facebook's users around the world, has yet to be launched.

"We can even look at new services even before they're introduced. That's what we're doing right now, with Facebook's plan for a new cryptocurrency, known as Libra, which it announced back in June," Vestager said in the text of a speech at a conference in Bergen, Norway.

"We're looking at whether those proposals create risks for competition, so we can be ready to act swiftly if an intervention were to prove necessary," she said.

Last month, she sent questionnaires to the 28 members of the Geneva-based Libra Association set up to govern the new currency, asking about the conditions for membership, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.

The document also asked how Libra-backed products and services will be integrated into Facebook's platforms WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and Calibra, how the consumer data would be used and who would own it.

Politicians, central bankers and regulatory watchdogs have in recent months sounded the alarm about Libra and the disruption risks to the global financial system and the possibility that it may be used for money laundering.

Facebook could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 2.68% 187.13 Delayed Quote.39.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pU.S. trade deficit shrinks, gap with China remains elevated
RE
02:27pT-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses
RE
02:24pFED'S KASHKARI : Rate cuts a 'poor tool' to undo trade war harm
RE
02:22pStocks rally, U.S. Treasury yield curve steepens on upbeat geopolitical news
RE
02:20pCanadian court allows new challenges to Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion
RE
02:17pEU looking to see if Facebook's Libra currency poses competition risks
RE
02:16pFed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth Despite Trade Uncertainty
DJ
02:12pUNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : launches standards to guide private sector in achieving SDGs
PU
02:11pU.S. ECONOMY GROWING MODESTLY AS TRADE WAR DENTS ACTIVITY : Fed
RE
02:08pItaly Signals More EU Cooperation With New Appointees
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
2DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
3Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
4NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : Reports H1 2019 Financial Results. FY 2019 Revenues Expected to Reach Top o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group