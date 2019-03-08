Log in
EU lowers capital requirements for insurers' corporate investment

03/08/2019 | 06:49am EST

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday approved new rules to lower capital requirements for insurers' investments in corporate equity and debt, it said in a statement.

The provisional rules will become operational in three months if EU governments and lawmakers endorse the reform.

The Commission's vice-president, Valdis Dombrovskis, said the overhaul will facilitate investment in small and medium-sized companies and provide long-term funding to the EU economy.

To support economic growth in the EU, the Commission approved in 2015 and 2017 preferential treatment for insurers' investment in infrastructure projects.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by David Goodman)

