Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU mulls new buffers for firms against biodiversity risks, pandemics -draft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 10:58am EDT

The European Commission is considering whether to impose new requirements on firms to shield them from growing risks of biodiversity loss, including future pandemics, a draft document shows, as EU nations grapple with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The document is meant to attract comments from experts and the wider public on next possible legislative steps to strengthen financial sustainability.

Among the issues on which Commission officials are seeking advice is linking company directors' pay with carbon reduction results and new steps to integrate climate risks into banks' capital requirements.

"In light of the growing negative impact of biodiversity loss on companies' profitability and long-term prospects (...) do you think the EU's sustainable finance agenda should better reflect growing importance of biodiversity loss?" the draft public consultation seen by Reuters says.

The document, which is expected to be published in the coming days and could lead to legislative proposals at a later stage, says the COVID-19 epidemic is showing more clearly the risks associated with human activity and biodiversity loss.

It cites experts suggesting that degraded habitats coupled with a warming climate may cause higher risks of disease transmission, as pathogens spread more easily to livestock and humans.

"It is important ? now more than ever - to address the multiple and often interacting threats to ecosystems and wildlife to buffer against the risk of future pandemics," the document said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans@fraguarascio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:07aEuropcar nears rescue deal with lenders - sources
RE
11:03aALROSA : and its management join efforts to support local communities in Yakutia against COVID-19
PU
10:58aEU mulls new buffers for firms against biodiversity risks, pandemics -draft
RE
10:54aG20 energy ministers to meet to foster global cooperation - statement
RE
10:50aTrump administration to keep critical medical supplies in U.S. - Pompeo
RE
10:46aWall Street gains on signs of coronavirus slowdown
RE
10:45aImpossible dilemma? World watches Italy as businesses plead to return to work
RE
10:45aSouthwest building June flight schedule to reflect 'different phases of recovery'
RE
10:43aINEOS postpones planned shutdown of Forties pipeline system until next spring
RE
10:38aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Highlights - Exchange of views with Commissioner Didier Reynders on the COVID-19 outbreak - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
3WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
5CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group