Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU must take final steps towards banking union - German finance minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 05:01pm CEST
Lower house of parliament Bundestag 2019 budget debate in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that the European Union needed to take the final steps towards creating a banking union so that large European banks could develop.

"For me it's also important that we try, especially now that it's 10 years after Lehman Brothers and the related global financial crisis, that we take the final steps to create a banking union, a fiscal union so that large European banks can emerge, for example," Scholz said.

He added that those banks would be able to accompany large European companies, and a European capital market would be able to develop.

Scholz did not name any specific banks.

(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15pWomen Trail Men in Size of Equity Stakes in Startups
DJ
05:13pINVITATION FOR SEMINAR : Electric vehicles
PU
05:01pEU must take final steps towards banking union - German finance minister
RE
04:58pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : ready to support infrastructure development in Romania
PU
04:58pKIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : & Ellis represents Univar in financing for $2B Nexeo acquisition
PU
04:54pChina sets tariff on U.S. LNG just as exports ramp up
RE
04:54pChina to penalise $60 billion of U.S. imports but reduce amount of tariffs it collects
RE
04:53pEUROPEAN COURT OF AUDITORS : ECA presents award for research on public-sector auditing
PU
04:49pWall Street higher after latest tariff moves
RE
04:48pNCTM STUDIO LEGALE ASSOCIATO : assists Spienergy in the transfer of Spezia Energy Trading to Iren Mercato
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.