EU must take final steps towards banking union - German finance minister

"For me it's also important that we try, especially now that it's 10 years after Lehman Brothers and the related global financial crisis, that we take the final steps to create a banking union, a fiscal union so that large European banks can emerge, for example," Scholz said.

He added that those banks would be able to accompany large European companies, and a European capital market would be able to develop.

Scholz did not name any specific banks.

(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)