Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EU needs fair and equal treatment of European companies in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 03:42am EDT

Substantial agreement on investment could support economic recovery

Today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold the 22nd EU-China Summit that will take place virtually.

BusinessEurope calls on both sides to make substantive progress on key issues during the summit, including the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, cooperation on WTO reform, such as the creation of new rules and disciplines in the area of industrial subsidies, and the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery.

Pierre Gattaz, President of BusinessEurope said: 'The Comprehensive Agreement on Investment should deliver ambitious market access for European companies. It must include level playing field provisions that result in fair and equal treatment of European companies. While substance should prevail over timing in concluding these negotiations, the enhanced trade and investment that this agreement will bring would be a major contribution to the economic recovery efforts of both sides. Since European investment flows towards China have been falling year-on-year since 2012, the rationale for an ambitious agreement should be clear.'

BusinessEurope expressed the desire for a stronger and fairer economic relationship in the publication of our comprehensive strategy paper on China in January this year. Several obstacles currently stand in the way of achieving this. Concluding the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment would therefore be an important signal that China values the fair and reciprocal treatment of businesses on both sides.

'Given the systemic challenges that stem from the ongoing consolidation of China's state-led economy, in our strategy paper we also call for a number of measures to level the playing field and mitigate market distortions in Europe. The European Commission's recent White Paper contains several important proposals that fit within our broader strategy of rebalancing the economic relationship,' Gattaz concluded.

Disclaimer

BUSINESSEUROPE - The Confederation of European Business published this content on 21 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:57aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : ERMG business survey indicators point to a sustained yet slow recovery of the Belgian economy
PU
03:57aHOYA : Notice of Amendments of the “Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders”
PU
03:57aGOLD FIELDS : Download Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Supplement 2019
PU
03:56aARENA HOSPITALITY D D ZA TURIZAM I UGOSTITELJSTVO : Tourists trickle back to the Adriatic
AQ
03:52aIBERDROLA : is stepping up its investment in renewables in Castilla y León for the green transformation of the region of Velilla
PU
03:52aFNG : announces filing for judicial reorganisation procedure and intention for collective dismissal
PU
03:52a22/06/2020 PES backs Commissioner Nicolas Schmit's priority on youth employment
PU
03:52aCAPGEMINI : Digital CX takes center stage as mid-sized banks scramble to optimize operations
PU
03:52aSIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Normandy Prefecture approves transfer of 12MW tidal power development lease from Engie to Normandie Hydroliennes
PU
03:52aTECHSTEP ASA : Completed Annual General Meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Fitch Danske Bank Press release 19.06.2020
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan
4FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Launches Its First Shopping..
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Mulls Sale of Canadian Infrastructure Assets, FT Reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group