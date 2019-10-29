Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU not seeking to ask Italy to change 2020 budget - Dombrovskis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 11:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: EU CommissionER Vladis Dombrovskis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's euro economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday that Brussels was not considering asking for changes to Italy's 2020 budget.

Under EU regulations, the European Commission can force countries to amend their budgetary plans if they are found to be in serious breach of fiscal rules.

Such a request would be made by the end of October, if at all. But Dombrovskis told a conference in Brussels: "This is not what is currently being considered."

Last week, the Commission asked Rome for clarifications on its draft budget over a planned rise in spending.

The Commission will continue assessing the Italian budget in coming weeks, Dombrovskis said.

A report on Rome's compliance with EU rules will be issued on October 20, EU officials said, alongside reports on the budgets of other euro zone countries.

Last week, another EU commissioner, Pierre Moscovici ruled out a repeat of last year's clash when Brussels requested changes to the Italian budget amid a row that rattled markets.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska/Chizu Nomiyama/Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21pRural Chinese bank seeks to assure depositors
RE
12:20pEXCLUSIVE : U.S.-China trade deal may not be ready for signing in Chile - U.S. official
RE
12:16pChina's Huawei sees 480 million households worldwide with 5G access by 2025 - exec
RE
12:12pU.S., China have come to understanding on trade relationship direction - Kushner
RE
12:11pOil trader Unipec resumes bookings of COSCO-owned tankers -sources
RE
12:09pPentagon announces F-35 jet prices for next three years
RE
12:02pCENTRAL BANK OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA : CBBH marked the World Savings Day in Pale
PU
11:59aU.S. Housing Market Gaining Modest Strength, Indicators Show -- Update
DJ
11:58aTrump blasts Fed as policymakers meet on rates
RE
11:54aGM earnings beat lifts shares but U.S. strike weighs on outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
5Oil slips to $61 on OPEC+ doubts, U.S. inventories in view

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group