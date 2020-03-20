EU okays Danish aid for rail-road link to Germany

"The positive effects of the project clearly outweigh any potential distortion of competition," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The Fehmarn Belt fixed rail-road link includes a 19 km long undersea tunnel between the island of Lolland in Denmark and Puttgarden in Germany, consisting of an electrified, double-track railway and a four-lane motorway.

Copenhagen is providing capital injections, guarantees on loans and state loans to builder Femern A/S.

