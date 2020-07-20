Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU parliament to block recovery deal if it falls short of demands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 08:03am EDT

The European parliament will withhold support for any deal struck by EU governments on the bloc's huge coronavirus stimulus package if it fails to meet certain conditions, its leader said on Monday.

An EU summit spilled into its fourth day on Monday, as member countries wrangled over a proposed 1.8-trillion-euro (1.6 trillion pounds) package for the European Union's next long-term budget and a coronavirus economic recovery fund.

EU lawmakers want the package to include measures to defend the rule of law, which could freeze funding to countries flouting democratic principles. Hungary, backed by Poland, has threatened to veto the package if its disbursement was made dependent on such conditions.

David Sassoli told EU leaders that even if they strike a deal, the package will still need to win approval from the European parliament.

"The European parliament has set out its priorities and it expects them to be met," he said in a statement.

"If these conditions are not sufficiently met, the European parliament will not give its consent."

Lawmakers also want an end to reductions on contributions to the EU's joint coffers, currently received by rich net payers.

Parliament wants new EU taxes to help pay back the 750 billion euros the commission plans to borrow on the market to create a recovery fund for member states. On the table are possible new levies on carbon dioxide emissions and single-use plastic waste.

EU leaders were due to resume talks at 1400 GMT, with European Council President Charles Michel expected to put forward a new basis for a deal to bridge the competing demands of north and southern Europe.

By Kate Abnett

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aStarbucks expands Chinese order services to multiple Alibaba apps
RE
08:19aWalmart Canada to spend C$3.5 bln on e-commerce push, store renovations
RE
08:16aHalliburton posts third-straight quarterly loss on shale slump
RE
08:15aAlibaba's Ant Group fires starting gun on dual listing in Hong Kong, Shanghai
RE
08:10aActivist fund IsZo pushes for special meeting at Nam Tai to refresh board - letter
RE
08:05aCoronavirus to exacerbate Dubai chronic property oversupply - Moody's
RE
08:05aCerus Fitness Announces New Training Facility
SE
08:05aEl Paseo South Gate has you Covered
SE
08:03aEU parliament to block recovery deal if it falls short of demands
RE
07:57aGulf government debt to see record $100 billion surge in 2020 - S&P Global
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week, lawmaker says
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Registers as a European Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group