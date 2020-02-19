Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU plans industrial data push, rules to rein in U.S. tech giants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 06:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

The European Commission unveiled proposals on Wednesday to exploit Europe's vast trove of industrial data and set rules to govern artificial intelligence and to rein in U.S. tech giants such as Facebook , Google and Amazon.

The package, the first of a raft of plans, will shape Europe's digital future, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

"It covers everything from cybersecurity to critical infrastructures, digital education to skills, democracy to media. I want that digital Europe reflects the best of Europe ? open, fair, diverse, democratic, and confident," she said.

The goal is to create a single European data market and ensure that the use of artificial intelligence technology will take into account privacy and ethical concerns. The plans also call for data centres to be climate neutral by 2030.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.05% 1519.44 Delayed Quote.13.39%
FACEBOOK 1.69% 217.8 Delayed Quote.6.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:49aIn northern Syria, currency switch shows Turkey's influence
RE
06:45aAbsa Bank says Kenya mobile banking app used by almost 5 mln customers
RE
06:42aTheir market shut, traders in China's Silicon Valley do business from bags
RE
06:40aMonetary Policy Committee Presentation February 2020
PU
06:35aBritain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser
RE
06:35aHeights Garage Door Repair Houston Opened New Service Center In Missouri City
SE
06:31aEU plans industrial data push, rules to rein in U.S. tech giants
RE
06:15aLyft resumes shared electric bike rentals in NYC
RE
06:05aWe Silver Jewels Announces Alluring Volume Discounts On Wholesale Silver Jewelry
SE
05:47aAston Martin puts planned WEC, Le Mans Hypercar entry on hold
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
5Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group