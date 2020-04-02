Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU plans work scheme, aid for farmers, fishermen amid coronavirus pandemic - document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 05:43am EDT

The European Commission will propose on Thursday a package of measures to help the EU economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, including a short-time work scheme, easier access to funds for farmers and fishermen, and financing for development projects.

The Commission expects the EU to go into a deep recession this year as the coronavirus outbreak has slowed economic activity to a crawl across the 27 members states.

"The depth and the breadth of this crisis requires a response unprecedented in scale, speed and solidarity," the EU executive said in a document to be published later on Thursday and seen by Reuters in advance of the official release.

To prevent firms from laying off workers when there is not enough work, the Commission proposed that all EU countries adopt the German "Kurzarbeit" scheme under which employers cut working hours, not jobs, and the government would pay for the difference in salaries so that workers retain their spending power.

To finance that, the Commission would borrow 100 billion euros on the markets against EU governments' guarantees using its triple-A rating and then lend the money on cheaply to the member states, many of which have lower credit ratings.

The document said the Commission would also propose to increase cash advances to farmers under the EU's Common Agriculture Policy and give them more time to apply for support as well as more time for the claims to be processed.

The EU executive will propose exceptional flexibility in the use of its maritime and fisheries fund to provide support to fishermen for temporary cessation of fishing.

The document said the Commision would also propose to remove any national co-financing normally needed when countries get EU money to build infrastructure projects such as motorways, sewage plants and bridges, making the projects fully paid for by the bloc. Money can also be moved between regions, it said.

"This is an unprecedented move which reflects the need for Member States to use all available means to support their citizens at this moment," the document said of the decision to waive the co-financing rule.

The proposals must still be approved by the 27 member states, which are feuding over how far to go in supporting their economies.

Southern nations such as Italy, particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus emergency, have called for far-reaching measures such as issuing joint debt but the fiscally conservative north has urged more restraint in rolling out targeted aid schemes.

By Gabriela Baczynska

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aIn Developing World, Coronavirus Slams Workers in Informal Economy
DJ
05:45aAnother 3.1 Million Americans Likely Sought Unemployment Benefits Last Week
DJ
05:43aEU plans work scheme, aid for farmers, fishermen amid coronavirus pandemic - document
RE
05:43aCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : How CBO Models Firms' Behavior in HISIM2 in Its Baseline Budget Projections as of March 6, 2020
PU
05:40aOil jumps as Trump talks up truce hopes for Saudi-Russia price war
RE
05:35aChina's Daqing to boost oil refining and petrochemical production
RE
05:35aOil jumps as Trump talks up truce hopes for Saudi-Russia price war
RE
05:34aWorld stocks drift as wary investors expect grim U.S. jobs data
RE
05:32aPigs fly in as China replenishes world's biggest hog herd
RE
05:29aIndonesia central bank has room for further rate cut - governor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
2BARCLAYS PLC : UK investors tell companies to rethink bonuses if scrapping dividends
3VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group