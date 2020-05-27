Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU pledges 40 billion euros for 'just transition' from fossil fuels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 10:04am EDT

By Kate Abnett

The European Commission has increased five-fold its proposed European Union fund to wean carbon-intensive regions off fossil fuels, with fresh cash from a new recovery fund to help Europe's ailing economies rebound after the coronavirus pandemic.

Countries are already clamouring for a slice of the EU's just transition fund, with 18 member states preparing to apply for support to wind down coal sectors, retrain workers and help carbon-heavy businesses pivot to greener activities.

The Commission on Wednesday confirmed how much money will be on offer - 40 billion euros, made up of 30 billion euros from an EU coronavirus recovery fund and 10 billion euros from the bloc's budget for 2021-27.

This is in 2018 prices, the Commission said, and would be worth roughly 44 billion euros in current prices. Its proposal needs approval from member states and EU lawmakers.

The proposal is more than five times bigger than the 7.5 billion euro just transition fund - in 2018 prices - the EU executive proposed in January before it overhauled its budget proposals amid the pandemic.

When combined with 10 billion in loans from the European Investment Bank, the fund aims to trigger a total of at least 150 billion euros in just transition investments over 2021-27, including private capital, the Commission said.

It did not specify how the cash will be split between countries.

Under the Commission's previous proposal, all EU countries could apply for funds, but regions whose economies and jobs depend on polluting industries had priority - such as coal mines in Poland or Estonia's shale oil producers.

The fund aims to convince coal-heavy countries that the Commission's target to decarbonise the EU economy by 2050 is achievable.

Poland, which employs roughly half of the 237,000 people working in the EU coal industry, has not yet committed to the 2050 climate goal.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.63% 1703.586 Delayed Quote.13.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.28% 35.11 Delayed Quote.-46.15%
SILVER -0.09% 17.1429 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
WTI -2.04% 33.343 Delayed Quote.-44.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:30aiMobie Releases AnyUnlock to Remove Various iPhone Locks Instantly and Securely, Allowing Users to Freely Enjoy iPhone Again
SE
10:26aSterling falls as concerns persist over negative rates, Brexit
RE
10:26aMERKEL : German states taking more responsibility for coronavirus steps
RE
10:24aGOLDMAN SACHS ON TARGET TO MEET MEDIUM,LONG-TERM GROWTH GOALS : executive
RE
10:23aEU keeps defence fund alive with 8 billion euro proposal
RE
10:21a'Europe's Moment' - EU proposes costly recovery plan for squabbling continent
RE
10:15aEU's COVID-19 fund plan may herald benchmark safe-haven asset for euro zone
RE
10:13aIHS MARKIT : Collapse in Demand Due to COVID-19 Weakens Engineering and Construction Equipment Prices in May, According to IHS Markit
PU
10:12aTech reboot in store for EU as plans recovery from crisis
RE
10:07aKenya central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 7.0%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Hedge funds target France as short-selling bans lifted
4CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
5ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP COR : EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group