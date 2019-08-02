Log in
EU race to nominate IMF head narrows to two as Finland's Rehn pulls out

08/02/2019 | 09:37am EDT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments are set to choose on Friday the bloc's candidate to lead the International Monetary Fund between Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem and Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva, a French official said.

The head of Finland's central bank Olli Rehn pulled out from the race on Friday, following earlier withdrawals of Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino and Portugal's Finance Minister Mario Centeno.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)

