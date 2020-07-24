EU readies itself for demise of Libor interest rate

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive
proposed new powers for itself on Friday to rewrite financial
contracts left high and dry by the demise of the Libor interest
rate at the end of next year.
The London Interbank Offered Rate is being scrapped after
banks were fined billions of dollars for trying to rig the
benchmark, which is used for contracts from home loans to
derivatives and credit cards worth trillions of dollars
globally.
Regulators are putting pressure on market participants to
change references to Libor to alternative rates such as those
compiled by central banks, but not all contracts that mature
beyond 2021 are likely to be amended in time.
The European Commission would have the power to mandate
which alternative rate must be used, said Valdis Dombrovskis,
the EU executive arm's vice president.
Currently, EU rules on financial benchmarks focuses on
ensuring their reliability, with no powers related to the
disappearance of a benchmark.
The aim is to avoid the cessation of Libor leading to a
legal vacuum that can be exploited by those who do not wish to
honour their contractual obligations, the EU executive said.
"Our proposal would provide the necessary legal certainty,"
Dombrovskis said.
In selecting an alternative rate, Brussels would take into
account recommendations from national industry groups across the
world, such as using the Federal Reserve's Sofr rate for
dollar-denominated Libor contracts.
The new powers would only apply to contracts taken out by
supervised entities like investment firms and asset managers.
Remaining contracts come under national laws in the EU.
"At the appropriate time, the European Commission might
recommend that national laws supplement the harmonised
replacement rate that applies to supervised entities," it said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Larry King)