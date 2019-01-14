EU ready to accept deal to exempt duties on Argentine biodiesel

The Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 28-member European Union, said on Monday that it had communicated to interest parties last week that it was willing to accept undertakings from producers that they would sell at a minimum price.

"This would exclude these producers from possible anti-subsidy duties to be imposed by the European Commission, while restoring the level playing field for European producers," a Commission spokesperson said by email.

Those interested parties have until Friday Jan 18 to comment on the proposal, with a Feb. 28 deadline for the imposition of anti-subsidy duties. It was not clear what the minimum price would be.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)