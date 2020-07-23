Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EU recovery fund optimism, US-China tensions bolster euro zone bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 03:28am EDT

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields held near multi-month lows on Thursday, with demand for fixed income supported by U.S.-China tensions and hopes the bloc will bounce back quickly from the impact of COVID-19 given this week's recovery fund deal.

The yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year bonds, regarded as one of the safest assets in the world, was marginally higher in early trade as stock markets opened on a firmer tone.

But it held near Wednesday's two-month lows around -0.50% , with safe-haven assets supported by renewed tension between the world's biggest economies as Washington on Wednesday ordered to Beijing to close its consulate in Houston.

"The fact that financial markets shrugged off positive COVID-19 vaccine news earlier in the week, and reacted strongly to diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China says something about market positioning in our view," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

"To spell it out more explicitly, we suspect investors might be trying to pare back their risk exposure into the summer months."

More broadly, upbeat sentiment towards euro zone assets following this week's deal by European leaders on a 750 billion euro ($868.50 billion) rescue fund to shore up economies hit hardest by the new coronavirus continued to underpin bond markets.

The impact has been seen most markedly in Italy, where 10-year bond yields hit a fresh 4-1/2 month low at 1.09%.

Italian bond yields are down 14 basis points this week and set for their biggest weekly drop in two months.

The closely-watched gap over benchmark German Bund yields is close to its tightest since late March. In a further sign of renewed demand for European debt, yields spreads in France, Spain and Portugal have all narrowed this week versus Germany to their tightest levels in weeks. ($1 = 0.8636 euros) (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Barbara Lewis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
03:28aEU recovery fund optimism, US-China tensions bolster euro zone bonds
RE
07/22Australian dollar holds gains, bonds unfazed by budget carnage
RE
07/22UK government bond yields touch new lows, despite borrowing surge
RE
07/21Inflation-protected U.S. bonds have rallied but not everyone buys the story
RE
07/21Game changer? How the recovery fund will shake up EU bond markets
RE
07/21JGB yields fall after successful 20-year bond auction
RE
07/20Australia c.bank sees no need to adjust policy measures, negative rates still unlikely
RE
07/20UBS to pay over $10 million to resolve SEC charges on municipal bond offerings
RE
07/20ECB's Schnabel says not to read too much into summer lull in bond buying
RE
07/20UBS to pay over $10 mln to settle SEC charges on municipal bond offerings
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2TESLA, INC. : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic
4Publicis beats dire market expectations amid worldwide ad freefall
5MULLEN GROUP LTD. : MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group