EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance at deadlocked summit

* EU leaders enter third day of talks on budget, fund
* 'Frugals' want cuts, continue to hold out
* Merkel warns a deal might be beyond the leaders' reach
BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - A European Union plan to
breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus
pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarrelled
over the level of spending on the third day of a summit.
The resumption of negotiations in Brussels was delayed until
at least 4:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) while the 27 EU member states
sought a compromise to win over "frugal" wealthy northern
countries.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said an agreement might be
beyond their reach. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, said
later that a deal was in reach but there was still "a way to go"
at a summit where participants wore protective face masks.
On the table is a 1.8-trillion-euro ($2.06-trillion) package
for the EU's next long-term budget and a recovery fund to haul
Europe out of its deepest recession since World War Two.
The proposed 750-billion-euro recovery fund, which is to be
raised on capital markets by the EU's executive European
Commission, would be funnelled mostly to hard-hit Mediterranean
rim countries.
Sticking points are the size of the fund and the split
between grants and repayable loans, with the "frugals", led by
the Netherlands, trying to limit it in talks that underscore the
gulf between the EU's north and south.
The summit also faced difficulty agreeing on rebates from
the EU budget for rich net-payer countries, and on a proposed
new rule-of-law mechanism that could freeze funding to countries
flouting democratic principles.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose country was
recovering from a 10-year debt crisis when the pandemic hit,
made a plea for unity, saying the EU could not afford to look
"divided or weak".
For some, the summit is a 'make-or-break' moment for nearly
70 years of European integration, and failure to agree amid an
unprecedented health and economic crisis would raise serious
questions about the viability of the bloc.
There was speculation among EU diplomats that talks could
run into Monday, though they said another summit later in July
was more likely if there was no deal.
"RUTTE HATES ME"
Late on Saturday, Merkel and French President Emmanuel
Macron left the day's final informal talks early, refusing to
accept that the level of free grants to ailing economies in the
package fall below 400 billion euros.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had earlier accused
the Netherlands and its allies, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and
Finland, of "blackmail".
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's position reflects
political realities at home, where voters resent that the
Netherlands is, proportionately, among the largest net
contributors to the EU budget.
Rutte lacks a parliamentary majority and his conservative
VVD party faces a strong challenge from far-right eurosceptic
parties in elections next March.
Hungary - backed by its eurosceptic ally Poland - has
threatened to veto the package over the rule-of-law mechanism,
supported by the Dutch.
Orban said Rutte had a personal grudge against him.
"I don't know what is the personal reason for the Dutch
prime minister to hate me or Hungary, but he is attacking so
harshly ... I don't like blame games but the Dutchman is the
real responsible man for the whole mess," Orban told reporters.
Rutte's office was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8752 euros)
(Additional reporting by Kate Abnett and Marine Strauss in
Brussels, Tom Sims in Frankfurt, Bart Meijer and Toby Sterling
in Amsterdam, Jan Lopatka in Prague, Marton Dunai in Budapest
and Jessica Jones in Madrid, Writing by Robin Emmott and John
Chalmers, Editing by Timothy Heritage)