EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance on day three of deadlocked summit

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - A European Union plan to
breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus
pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarrelled
over how to carve up a vast recovery fund and what strings to
attach for countries that benefit from it.
After three days of meetings in Brussels, the 27 EU states
were still seeking a compromise on the fund, though their summit
was still shy of the bloc's record length set in the French city
of Nice 20 years ago.
As the leaders haggled into the evening over a plan designed
to help haul Europe out of its deepest recession since World War
Two, diplomats said it was not clear if they would abandon the
summit and try again next month, or plough on through the night.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told
Reuters it would be better for the EU leaders to agree an
"ambitious" aid package than to have a quick deal at any cost.
"Ideally, the leaders' agreement should be ambitious in
terms of size and composition of the package ... even if it
takes a bit more time," she said.
On the table is a 1.8-trillion-euro ($2.06-trillion) package
for the bloc's next long-term budget and recovery fund. The 750
billion euros proposed for the recovery fund would be raised on
capital markets by the EU's executive European Commission and
funnelled mostly to hard-hit Mediterranean rim countries.
A group of "frugal" wealthy northern countries have pushed
for a smaller recovery fund and they have been trying to limit
the split between grants and repayable loans, in tense talks
that have underscored the gulf between the EU's north and south.
By Sunday afternoon, in talks where participants wore
protective face masks, diplomats said the leaders were looking
at about 350 billion euros in grants - down from a proposed 500
billion euros - as a possible compromise with the thrifty north,
though Italy was opposing conditions that the Netherlands wants
attached when the money is disbursed.
"The volume of grants is make or break," one diplomat said.
"NO GROCERY"
There were also differences over a proposed new rule-of-law
mechanism that could freeze funding to countries flouting
democratic principles, the envoys said.
Hungary, backed by its eurosceptic ally Poland, has
threatened to veto the package if its disbursement is made
dependent on meeting conditions on upholding democracy that are
sought by more liberal states in the bloc's north and west.
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said such conditions
were needed to safeguard democratic values that were the
backbone of the EU.
"Because Europe is not a grocery where you can choose what
you want. Europe is, above all, the values that we protect," he
said.
For some, the summit is a critical moment for nearly 70
years of European integration, and failure to agree during such
a severe health and economic crisis could fuel doubts about the
viability of the bloc and unnerve financial markets.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose country was
recovering from a 10-year debt crisis when the pandemic hit,
called for unity, saying the EU could not afford to look
"divided or weak".
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has accused the
Netherlands and its allies, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and
Finland, of "blackmail".
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's position reflects
political realities at home, where voters resent that the
Netherlands is, proportionately, among the largest net
contributors to the EU budget.
Rutte lacks a parliamentary majority and his conservative
VVD party faces a strong challenge from far-right eurosceptic
parties in elections next March.
