Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EU recovery fund should support aerospace sector: France's Le Maire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 06:03am EDT
French PM holds presser over latest decisions on lifting of lockdown from Monday

The aerospace industry should be among the sectors that can tap a planned European recovery fund, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

France and Germany on Monday proposed a 500 billion euro ($546.4 billion) Recovery Fund that would offer grants to European Union regions and sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The European Recovery Fund must allow us to provide support to the aerospace industry and its 3,000 subcontractors," Le Maire told the economic and European commissions of the lower house of the French parliament.

"The emergency for me is to soften the shock, but also to keep financing innovation and investment" without which he said Airbus risked falling behind its competitors such as Boeing.

Aerospace is one of three industries along with carmaking and tourism which the French government has singled out for sector-specific state support programmes, which Le Maire said he aimed to have ready by July.

France and Germany proposed that the fund would be financed through European Commission borrowing on markets to make grants to regions and sectors struggling to get back on their feet after the coronavirus crisis.

Other EU leaders still have to give their backing to the fund at a summit next month and Le Maire predicted difficult talks until then with Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden, where the issue of joint debt is a taboo.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -4.12% 53.06 Real-time Quote.-57.59%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 12.87% 135.44 Delayed Quote.-63.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:35aIMMUNIC : to Host Virtual R&D Day Today, May 19, 2020
EQ
06:35aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces the Commencing Date of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Placement
EQ
06:35aBASTEI LÜBBE : sells majority stake in game developer Daedalic Entertainment
EQ
06:35aCUDA OIL AND GAS : Announces an Operations Update at its Shannon Secondary Recovery Unit in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming
EQ
06:35aCuda Oil and Gas Inc. Announces an Operations Update at its Shannon Secondary Recovery Unit in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming
NE
06:33aLUFTHANSA AG : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
06:32aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : End firmer on virus vaccine hopes; Thailand hits 2-1/2 month high
RE
06:32aWEIBO : 1Q Profit, Revenue Decline as Advertising Falls Amid Pandemic
DJ
06:32aSPECTRUM BRANDS : to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference
BU
06:32aNICE : UK Healthcare Contact Center Accelerates Move to the Cloud with NICE inContact CXone
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
3BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
4MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group