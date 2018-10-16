Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU regulators ask Sony's rivals and users how it might use power after EMI deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 08:17pm CEST
Sony Corp's logo is seen at its news conference in Tokyo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators reviewing Sony Corp's $2.3 billion bid for EMI are asking rivals and users whether they think the Japanese group would use its greater market power to win better terms in digital media deals.

Announced in May, the move would make Sony the world's largest music publisher, with rights to 2.1 million songs from artists such as Drake, Sam Smith, Pharrell Williams and Sia.

The explosion of fixed-price music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, SoundCloud and YouTube has rejuvenated the music industry.

In a questionnaire sent to rivals and customers and seen by Reuters, the European Commission asks them if they think Sony would use its merged power in its publishing and recording catalogs to get better deals.

The EU competition enforcer also asks whether Sony will favor publishing over recording in its quest for revenues, and how it would negotiate with societies which collect royalties for artists and musicians.

The Commission also asks about the impact on online music streaming services. It is scheduled to decide on the deal by Oct. 26.

The Sony bid has drawn criticism from independent music labels group Impala and the European Composer and Songwriter Alliance.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Andrew Roche)

By Foo Yun Chee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:38pWORLD BANK : Commits Support to Rebuild a More Resilient Kerala
PU
08:38pCALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL OFFICE : Attorney General Becerra Leads Coalition Opposing Trump Administration's Suspension of Fair Housing Rule
PU
08:35pBuckhead Atlanta Realtor Lists 446 Acre Luxury Georgia Estate Featuring One of the World’s Best Car-Collector Garages
SE
08:33pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : removes fire restrictions on public land in Platte County
PU
08:26pDollar steady as stock gains show improving risk sentiment
RE
08:23pBSEE REPORTS FINAL TROPICAL STORM MICHAEL STATISTICS : Oct. 16, 2018
PU
08:20pGoodbye Nafta. Hello...USMCA? Musca? AEUMC? You-Smacka?
DJ
08:17pEU regulators ask Sony's rivals and users how it might use power after EMI deal
RE
08:14pOil up; Iran, Saudi supply worries offset U.S. supply growth
RE
08:12pOil up; Iran, Saudi supply worries offset U.S. supply growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
3BASF : State control over Chinese economy to grow - German engineers
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : profit beats on higher equity trading, investment banking

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.