EU relaxes financial reporting rules due to epidemic

03/27/2020 | 07:53am EDT

The European Union has offered breathing space for companies grappling with deadlines for financial statements and annual shareholder meetings in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, as Germany approved its own measures on Friday.

The bloc's markets watchdog, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), said national regulators across the EU should "apply forbearance powers towards issuers who need to delay publication of financial reports beyond the statutory deadline".

Listed companies must publish an annual financial report within four months of the end of their financial year. For those whose year ended on Dec. 31, this would mean a deadline of April 30. ESMA said companies should be given an extra two months.

Issuers of shares or bonds must also make half-yearly financial reports within three months, or the end of March for some companies. ESMA said companies should have an extra month.

"This is in the interest of investor protection and contributes to the integrity of financial markets in the Union," ESMA said in statement.

The EU watchdog said that if necessary it will re-assess any potential need to extend the forebearance period.

Some EU states have already extended publication deadlines.

"Therefore, this public statement will be of relevance to those jurisdictions where such legislative changes have not taken place or are not going to take place," ESMA said.

Germany's upper chamber of parliament approved on Friday a package of measures to ease existing rules for companies for 2020, with the option of extension to 2021, if necessary.

The package allows companies to hold a virtual annual meeting without the physical presence of shareholders as countries remain in lockdown with restrictions on the movement of people to avoid spreading the disease.

Shareholder votes can also be held online.

The German package also allows companies to hold their annual meeting at any time during their fiscal year, compared to within the first eight months previously.

Several European countries have taken steps to ease reporting burdens on companies and their auditors given the difficulty of gathering and checking information in time.

Germany and other countries like Britain have also offered relief to auditors by acknowledging they may not be able to make physical visits to clients to check data.

British financial regulators announced a welter of measures on Thursday to give companies more time to publish results and banks more leeway for handling troubled loans.

By Huw Jones and Hans Seidenstuecker

