Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU revises up German 2018 budget surplus, next year's easing seen small

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 05:40am EDT
The financial district with Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank is pictured in Frankfurt

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics agency revised up Germany's budget surplus for 2018, data released on Monday showed, following a trend that could signal Berlin's plan to spend more next year may end up delivering less than expected.

The data may not bode well for euro zone's economic growth prospects, as the bloc is facing risks of a protracted slowdown, which many economists say could be countered only with a significant increase in governments' spending - especially by Germany, the euro area's largest economy.

Eurostat said Germany's revenues last year exceeded expenses by more than previously estimated, allowing Berlin to post a budget surplus of 1.9% of its output, above the 1.7% that Eurostat had calculated in April.

The euro zone overall recorded a 0.5% deficit, unchanged from Eurostat's previous estimate as Germany was offset by higher-than-expected spending in other countries, such as Italy, which posted a 2.2% deficit, above the 2.1% estimated earlier.

The 19-country currency bloc's debt was revised up to 85.9% of gross domestic product from the 85.1% previously estimated.

The upward revision of Germany's budget surplus confirms the trend in surprise overshoots in data from Berlin. In 2017, the country's surplus was raised to 1.2% of GDP from the 1.0% initially estimated.

In 2016, the final surplus was recorded at 1.2% of output from 0.9% previously estimated.

If this trend continues next year, Germany's planned loosening of the purse strings may also result in being smaller than forecast, in a blow to those who are calling for more spending to tackle the economic slowdown of the euro zone.

Under draft budgetary plans prepared by EU governments this month, the overall easing for the euro zone would be 0.3% or 0.4% of GDP in 2020, with a positive effect on growth up to 0.2 percentage points, Greg Fuzesi, an economist at J.P. Morgan, estimated.

Half of the planned easing would come from Germany, Fuzesi said, arguing that it may be however lower than currently expected.

Despite frequent calls from the European Central Bank and many governments to step up spending, "the amount of fiscal easing in the draft national budgets for 2020 is quite limited", Fuzesi said.

"Germany has pledged to reduce its structural surplus from 1.25% of GDP this year to 0.5% next," Andrew Kenningham of Capital Economics said. "But it promised to reduce its surplus by a similar amount last year and did not do so," he added.

He concluded that there will be "no fiscal boost in 2020" in the euro zone.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Alison Williams)

By Francesco Guarascio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56aAFL CIO AMERICAN FEDERATION OF LABOR AND CONGRES : These European Corporations Abuse the Rights of Working People in America's Southern States
PU
05:56aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : IMF–WBG Annual Meetings – Serbia Committed to Implementing Reforms and Boosting Economy
PU
05:51aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid for 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
PU
05:40aEU revises up German 2018 budget surplus, next year's easing seen small
RE
05:37aOil prices fall as global demand concerns grow
RE
05:26aGlobal stocks gain on hopes for progress in trade war and Brexit
RE
05:22aChina seeks $2.4 billion in sanctions against U.S. in Obama-era case - WTO
RE
05:21aRIJK ZWAAN EXPORT BV : Breeding of organic varieties is driven by market needs
PU
05:16aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Fiscal data - 2nd notification, 2019
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA Q3: All time high order intake in Sorting Solutions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group