Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU right to criticise Italy's budget - ECB's Weidmann

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:18pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Germany's Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann speaks during an economics conference in Linz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Commission is right to be critical of Italy's budget proposal, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday, adding that Rome must obey its fiscal commitments.

Taking the unusual step of commenting on another euro zone member's domestic politics, Weidmann argued that monetary policy normalisation will place an increasing burden on highly indebted countries so there is no place for leniency with Rome.

Italy is locked in a showdown with Brussels over its plans to raise its deficit to 2.4 percent of its economic output, breaching the EU's requirement for it to cut the fiscal shortfall.

With a debt burden equivalent to 130 percent of its GDP, Italy is one of Europe's most indebted countries. Some investors fear that any big selloff in Italian assets could also spread to other weaker members of the euro zone, potentially derailing the bloc's recovery.

"As part of the necessary monetary policy normalization, interest rates will rise again and that will place a heavy burden on highly indebted countries," Weidmann, often mentioned as a potential candidate to replace ECB President Mario Draghi, said in Berlin.

"The European Commission has therefore rightly made a very critical comment on Italy's recent budget plans and the breach of the rules," said Weidmann, who sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council.

A previous critic of Italian fiscal prudence, Weidmann has been involved in public spats with Italy's government in the past. In 2016, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told Weidmann to fix Germany's banks before criticising Rome.

This open hostility has led some in Italy to question Weidmann's qualifications to succeed Draghi, and his diplomatic skills are seen as a disadvantage in the race for the top ECB job, which comes up at the end of next year.

"With this (deficit increase), the structural balance would deteriorate noticeably, and the very high level of debt would at best decrease only slightly," Weidmann said.

He added that concerns over the budget are pushing up the premium investors demand for holding Italian debt, which restricts the country's scope for more spending as debt service costs rise.

Earlier on Wednesday, EU budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said that in his "personal" opinion, the EU was very likely to ask Italy to correct the draft budget.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11pEVERY FED POLICYMAKER WAS ON BOARD FOR SEPTEMBER RATE HIKE : minutes
RE
08:10pUK PM May to brief 150 CEOs on Brexit negotiations on Friday - FT
RE
07:59pCURRENCIES : Sterling Slides After Weak U.K. Inflation Data; Dollar Traders Await Fed Minutes
DJ
07:53pCNSX MARKETS : 2018-1023 - Fundamental Change - Genius Properties Ltd./Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.
PU
07:48pEESC EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE : calls for greater involvement of civil society in EU external action
PU
07:48pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE NUTRITION & : Chairman Roberts’ Statement on Pending U.S. Trade Negotiations
PU
07:40pFall in healthcare shares pulls main index down
RE
07:38pExpress Scripts covers Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs, excludes Teva
RE
07:38pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Meeting between Minister Moavero and European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani
PU
07:33pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Motion for a resolution on the 2018 UN Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland (COP24) - B8-2018-0477
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
3AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
4FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.