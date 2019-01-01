EU's High Trade Surplus With the U.S. Poses Risk to 2018 Tariff Truce

By Emre Peker

BRUSSELS -- The European Union narrowly avoided a bruising economic war with the U.S. in 2018 by vowing to rebalance trade. In 2019, the EU faces headwinds to fulfilling its promise and satisfying President Trump's demands.

EU and U.S. negotiators missed a self-imposed November deadline to deliver quick results on removing non-tariff barriers. Their talks on a broader free-trade deal appear doomed amid sparring over the scope of any pact. And the EU trade surplus in goods with the U.S. -- a top concern for Mr. Trump -- is on track for a record high for 2018.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is slated to meet EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström in Washington on Jan. 9 to continue talks.

EU officials say their strategy is to negotiate with the U.S. to cut duties and red tape in ways that satisfy both Washington and European interests. They also hope market forces will boost some U.S. exports, such as soybeans and liquefied natural gas, providing breathing room as talks continue.

But slow progress, coupled with Mr. Trump's focus on eliminating trade deficits, risks landing the EU back in his sights for punitive measures -- led by tariffs on European autos.

"So long as the EU leadership plays the delay game, the more we'll have to use leverage," said U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland. "Recalibrating our trade relationship to make it more free and fair is the United States' number one goal."

Mr. Trump renegotiated Washington's free-trade deal with Canada and Mexico by threatening to nix a 1994 pact, and forced South Korea's hand with steel and aluminum tariffs to revise a Seoul-Washington accord.

The president has focused his main firepower on China, imposing tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese exports. Washington is seeking both to balance trade flows and curb Beijing's state capitalism. Beijing has responded with retaliatory tariffs on $110 billion in U.S. goods -- or 85% of American goods that entered China in 2017.

The EU avoided a similar tit-for-tat escalation with Washington. Europeans kept communication channels open, even after Mr. Trump imposed metals tariffs on EU exporters and the bloc responded.

Starting a trade war would be "stupid" but that wouldn't deter the EU from defending itself, the bloc's top executive, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, said in March. He visited Mr. Trump in Washington in late July and clinched a truce.

The presidents pledged in a joint statement to "work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods." They also agreed to boost commerce in services, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical products and soybeans.

Mr. Juncker sweetened the deal, pledging increased EU imports of U.S. liquefied natural gas to help diversify its energy supplies. The EU imports roughly 40% of its natural gas from Russia. Mr. Trump had lambasted Germany's dependence on Russian gas two weeks earlier.

In exchange, Mr. Trump promised to shield European car makers from potential U.S. tariffs, which would hit more than $40 billion in annual EU auto exports.

Since the handshake, the EU has posted arresting statistics: American soybean exports to the EU have almost doubled since July, giving the U.S. 69% of the EU market. LNG exports are up 52% in the same period.

Yet European and American officials acknowledge that those surges were driven by market dynamics like China's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports. And U.S. LNG exports still only equal roughly 2% of annual EU natural-gas imports from Russia.

The deeper problem with U.S.-EU trade from the White House's perspective is that following the 2008 global financial crisis, Europe's trade surplus in goods -- including cars and machines -- rose to a record EUR122 billion in 2015. In 2018, it hit EUR115 billion in October, on track for a fresh high.

"We permanently get the message that the president is losing patience," said Markus Beyrer, director general of BusinessEurope, the biggest association of European trade federations.

A senior European diplomat said the EU hopes to appease Mr. Trump until he either gives the 28-member bloc a pass or leaves office.

"The objective is to keep the process alive and keep Washington happy," the diplomat said. "How long can this go on? Very difficult to say."

The EU is bolstering its efforts by also accelerating negotiations to help U.S. exporters to tap a larger portion of the bloc's import quota for hormone-free beef, the latest chapter in a two-decade standoff over the beef trade.

German car makers' top executives met with Mr. Trump on Dec. 4 at the White House, pledging expanded U.S. investments to avoid auto tariffs.

Yet in a sign of looming turbulence, American farm groups told the Trump administration that agriculture should be included in any trade deal with the EU. European leaders have repeatedly rejected that idea and Mr. Juncker asked Mr. Trump to keep agriculture out of their July agreement if the EU and the U.S. wished to seal a pact.

"We are working hard to fulfill our joint ambition," Mr. Juncker said after reconfirming his deal with Mr. Trump at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires. "Our commitment stands."

Whether the U.S. and the EU will get the "early harvest" Mr. Lighthizer predicted in September remains an open question.

"This president checks his watch, not his calendar," Mr. Sondland said of Mr. Trump. "We need action now."

