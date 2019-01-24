Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU's Malmstrom confident US auto tariffs won't materialise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:12am EST
EU Trade Commissioner Malmstrom attends a panel discussion at the United Nations in Geneva

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday she was confident that the United States would not follow through on its threat to slap tariffs on European cars, but added that the EU was ready to respond if it did.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on cars from around the world, as he did with aluminium and steel last March, but European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker negotiated a "ceasefire agreement" last July.

Malmstrom, speaking at a panel event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said the Trump-Juncker agreement, which delayed the tariffs while trade talks took place, had tried to find common ground.

"We're advancing, we have made some very important progress there and there's a process that is positive, I think, and it said also that we would not impose tariffs on each other," Malmstrom said.

"If that is violated by the U.S., we will have to respond. I don't want to do that. But we will have to do that. But we are confident that we will not be taxed on this."

The European and U.S. car industries have both made perfectly clear they do not want to see a 25 percent tariff imposed, and such a trade barrier would be bad for both economies, Malmstrom said.

The legal form of the "Section 232" tariffs invoked by Trump would imply that the EU was a national security threat to the United States, she said.

"We can never accept that. We are friends and allies and we are not a national security threat. So we hope that this will not happen," she said.

(Reporting by Soyoung Kim, writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59aMajority of EU trade agreements will be replicated by Brexit day - UK minister
RE
05:58aPrince Charles's charity to stop taking Huawei donations
RE
05:55aJapan central bank deploys indicator 'heat map' to track exports amid risks
RE
05:51aOil rises after U.S. threat of sanctions on Venezuela crude
RE
05:48aBig food, consumer goods firms join TerraCycle's Loop waste-free shopping platform
RE
05:46aBoE's Carney says UK businesses unprepared for no-deal Brexit
RE
05:45aChina, After Years of Market Meddling, Tries a Lighter Touch
DJ
05:42aRUSSIA : no OPEC, non-OPEC meeting proposed over Venezuela turmoil
RE
05:35aGloomy data shoves euro lower ahead of ECB meeting
RE
05:30aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Cautiously Higher As Investors Await ECB Conference
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q4 and FY 2018 Financial Results
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
4German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
5Italy sets up no-deal Brexit measures for financial institutions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.