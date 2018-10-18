Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU's Moscovici plays down budget clash with Italy, says no decisions taken

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 07:30pm CEST
Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria meets European Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici at the Treasury ministry in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday that the dispute over Italy's deficit-hiking budget will take time to pan out and said Brussels wanted a calm and constructive dialogue.

Speaking at a news conference in Rome alongside Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, Moscovici said a letter sent by the Commission querying the 2019 budget was only the start of what could be a long process.

"We have simply sent a letter," Moscovici said, adding that a final decision on Italy's budget would rest with EU political leaders. "We have time," he said.

He added that Italy and the Commission must handle their disagreement with "intelligence and a cool head".

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:54pSouring sentiment drags global stocks lower; oil falls
RE
07:48pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Acting Administrator Wheeler Renews Agreement with Ministry of Environmental Protection of Israel to Promote Scientific and Environmental Collaboration
PU
07:38pLa Liga president says proposed tax reforms could see elite players leave
RE
07:30pEU's Moscovici plays down budget clash with Italy, says no decisions taken
RE
07:26pWall Street slides on weak earnings, hawkish Fed, Saudi concerns
RE
07:24pItaly's draft budget is serious breach of EU rules- Commission
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:14pPrimark sharpens ethical focus in bid for German customers
RE
07:14pTECHUK : Research expedition begins to investigate deep-sea mineral deposits
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4BANCO DE SABADELL : Spain rules banks must pay certain taxes related to mortgages
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Philippines' San Miguel halves food unit's share sale to $920 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.