EU's Top Trade Official Proposes Ending All Car Tariffs With U.S.

By Daniel Michaels

BRUSSELS -- The European Union's top trade official Thursday proposed going beyond a U.S.-EU trade plan agreed at the White House last month and eliminating all car tariffs.

Cecilia Malmström told members of the European Parliament that for autos, the EU is "willing to bring down our car tariffs to zero, all tariffs to zero, if the U.S. does the same."

President Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last month agreed to dial back tensions over trade and begin talks on cutting tariffs across the Atlantic. In a joint statement, the two sides pledged "to work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods."

Ms. Malmstrom's comment, made at a meeting of the EU parliament's international trade committee, was more an explanation of her approach than a formal policy statement. She didn't specify whether such a deal would include U.S. tariffs on light trucks, a category that includes popular pickups and SUVs.

Mr. Trump has attacked the EU's 10% tariff on imports of passenger cars from the U.S., which levies a tariff of 2.5% on EU passenger cars. But the U.S. imposes a 25% duty on light trucks, which today account for roughly 60% of the U.S. passenger-vehicle market.

The scope of U.S.-EU trade talks launched with the White House meeting has been debated almost since the gathering ended. The next day in the Senate, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that talks on slashing vehicle tariffs should also bring in agriculture -- a sector that the EU has deemed not open for negotiation.

"When you go to zero," Mr. Lighthizer told the Senate Finance Committee on July 26, "it has to have agriculture as part of it."

Mr. Juncker had told Mr. Trump the day earlier that if the U.S. wanted to discuss tariffs on agricultural products, no deal would be possible.

Ms. Malmstrom on Thursday stressed that the U.S. and EU aren't yet in official trade talks. "We aren't negotiating anything," she said. "We have a working group."

She said that while the EU has "profound disagreements with the U.S. on trade policies," European officials nevertheless see a benefit in finding "a few issues where we could work together."

Ms. Malmstrom said the two sides could potentially negotiate a "limited trade agreement focused on tariffs on goods only."

William Boston in Berlin contributed to this article.

Write to Daniel Michaels at daniel.michaels@wsj.com