EU's Trade Surplus With US Hits Record

02/15/2019 | 09:43am EST

By WSJ City

The EU reported a record trade surplus* with the US in 2018, a development that could weigh on slow-moving US-EU trade talks and that could suffer a fresh blow next week if the Trump administration moves toward hefty tariffs on European car imports.

KEY FACTS

--- Slowing exports from Europe to others in 2018 suggest the EU economy could cool further in 2019.

--- A failure of the US-EU trade talks and fresh tariffs from the US could compound the economic pain.

--- A US report is due Sunday on whether vehicle and auto-part imports pose a national security threat.

--- If they do, that would trigger a 90-day deadline.

--- That would focus on Trump deciding whether to impose additional levies on cars from allies including Europe and Japan.

Why This Matters

The increase in the EU's trade surplus over the course of 2018 will likely underline US concerns about the terms under which trans-Atlantic trade takes place. Brussels and Washington have held four rounds of negotiations in an effort to ease tensions and further liberalise trans-Atlantic trade. However, progress on a deal on industrial trade that would slash duties and non-tariff barriers has been elusive. The EU and US are already bickering over whether to include agriculture in negotiations that have yet to start.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

