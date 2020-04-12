Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU's Vestager says EU nations should buy stakes to block Chinese takeovers - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 03:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager presents the EU executive's economic response to the coronavirus epidemic, in Brussels, Belgium

The European Union's competition chief told the Financial Times that member countries should buy stakes in companies to counter the threat of Chinese takeovers, with her comments coming as the EU formulates plans to protect its businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We don't have any issues of states acting as market participants if need be, if they provide shares in a company, if they want to prevent a takeover of this kind," Margrethe Vestager said in an interview with FT https://on.ft.com/3efpEMp.

"It's very important that one is aware that there is a real risk that businesses that are vulnerable can be the object of a takeover," she added. "The situation now really underlines the need so we work really intensively."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:11pSaudi energy minister says OPEC+ effective oil cuts are 12.5 million bpd
RE
04:08pOil agreement could support stocks, providing a floor
RE
04:03pNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : OPEC+ Confirms Historic Cut Deal
PU
04:02pTrump says 'great' OPEC+ deal will save U.S. jobs
RE
04:02pOPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic
RE
04:02pMEXICO TO CUT OIL OUTPUT BY 100,000 BPD FROM MAY : officials
RE
04:00pKUWAIT SAYS ITS EFFECTIVE OIL CUT IS ABOVE 1 MILLION BPD : oil minister
RE
03:52pRussia, ahead of OPEC+ meeting, calls Saudi's move to boost output irrational - TASS
RE
03:52pRussia's Novak says U.S. ready to cut oil output by 2-3 million barrels per day - Ifax
RE
03:52pOPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
2APPLE INC. : THE CHOICE FACING INVESTORS: buy the bounce, or bet on a bottom
3ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Bank Stocks Are in a Ditch. Earnings Won't Change That.
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : French industry can return to work safely, metals lobby says ahead of Macron speech
5Smithfield shutting U.S. pork plant indefinitely, warns of meat shortages during pandemic
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group