Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU's deputy Brexit negotiator moves to top trade job

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:22am EDT
European Union's deputy chief Brexit negotiator Sabine Weyand leaves a meeting of EU national ambassadors in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's deputy Brexit negotiator, German Sabine Weyand, will switch jobs from June to lead the trade unit at the bloc's powerful executive in Brussels, meaning she would still face off against London in any future negotiations.

As the head of the European Commission's directorate general for trade, Weyand would also oversee EU negotiations to strike a deal with the United States, and help steer policy towards China.

A veteran of the bloc's previous trade talks with the United States and Canada, the 54-year-old has raised her profile significantly as Brexit negotiator since 2016.

While her boss, Frenchman Michel Barnier, played a crucial political role in EU hub Brussels, Weyand was widely credited for being the ultimate expert on trade and other technical aspects of the Brexit deal, which the EU sealed with Britain last year but which the British parliament has since rejected.

"Many trade policy achievements to build on, many challenges ahead," Weyand said on Twitter after her appointment from June 1 was announced on Wednesday.

Three years after Britons voted narrowly to leave the EU, the fate of Brexit is uncertain as the country remains mired in a spiralling political crisis, which has already ended Theresa May's premiership.

The bloc has swiftly pushed back against talk in London that the next Conservative prime minister could seek to renegotiate the Brexit deal with the EU.

Weyand's move comes as the EU is looking to appoint new names to its top jobs in Brussels, including the head of the European Commission, after last week's continent-wide elections.

Barnier himself is a possible candidate and diplomats and officials have told Reuters that Weyand could then jump to become his secretary general, an even more powerful role in the elaborate Brussels corridors of power.

Weyand will not be replaced for the meantime in her post on the Brexit team, which Barnier continues to lead.

For now, she will become the EU's top civil servant for trade, working for the trade commissioner, a more political role now held by Sweden's Cecilia Malmstrom until the current Commission steps down at the end of October.

Under EU rules, negotiating trade deals with third parties is a central Brussels competence, though any agreements must be approved by all the 28 national EU capitals and the European Parliament to take effect.

As well as seeking an accord with Washington, which has threatened to hike import tariffs on EU cars, the European Union is currently negotiating trade agreements with Latin American bloc Mercosur, Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Helen Popper)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24aLUBRIZOL : to Present at the 29th CIMAC World Congress 2019
PU
10:22aEU's deputy Brexit negotiator moves to top trade job
RE
10:21aDevon Energy exits Canada with $2.8 billion sale to Canadian Natural, bets on U.S.
RE
10:14aURANIUM ONE : Announces Changes in Senior Management
PU
10:12aHuawei challenges U.S. defense bill as sanctions fight ramps up
RE
10:10aBank of Canada holds rates, says economic slowdown likely temporary
RE
10:09aWANTED : Innovative Structures and Visionary Teams for IDEAS2 Awards
PU
10:09aGerman Unemployment Rises for the First Time in Five Years--Update
DJ
10:08aBank of Montreal's quarterly profit hit by higher provisions
RE
10:07aSolar, onshore wind costs set to fall below new fossil fuel energy - report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
4British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit
5NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : Proposed listing of Naspers' international internet assets on Euronext Amsterdam a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About