Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU's incoming economy chief calls for less restrictive budget policies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 09:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, pictured when Italian prime minister arriving at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels

ROME (Reuters) - The European Union needs looser budgetary policies and an overhaul of its fiscal rulebook, the bloc's designated economics commissioner said in an article published on Sunday.

Writing in Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, Paolo Gentiloni said that while the EU's deficit and debt rules must not be ignored, they needed to be "reviewed and updated".

"It's time for countries which have fiscal space to use it, in an overall context of less restrictive budgetary policies," Gentiloni, due to replace Pierre Moscovici as economic and financial affairs commissioner on Nov. 1, said.

The former Italian prime minister warned that with the EU economy slowing, "the risks of a prolonged period of low growth must not be overlooked" and the task of stimulating the economy "cannot be left to monetary policy alone".

Gentiloni will have an important role in scrutinising Italy's draft 2020 budget which was submitted to the Commission last week.

The budget plan raises next year's structural deficit -- which excludes the effect of GDP growth fluctuations -- by 0.1% of gross domestic product, reversing a previous commitment by Rome to lower it by 0.6%.

EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told Reuters on Friday that Brussels would ask Italy for "clarifications" over its budget intentions.

However, even though the budget seems to flout EU rules, many analysts expect the Commission to take a lenient approach and avoid a prolonged dispute with Rome like the one that broke out last year when Italy had a less EU-friendly government.

Gentiloni, who comes from the pro-Europe Democratic Party which now governs with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, said it was crucial that the budget plan comes from a government that has a constructive approach towards the EU.

Among what he termed new instruments needed help growth and stability, Gentiloni cited an EU-wide unemployment insurance scheme, without going into details.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by David Holmes)

By Gavin Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A. -0.39% 0.508 End-of-day quote.34.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aIn a Case of Missing Paychecks, Millions in Taxes Remain Unpaid
DJ
10:15aGermany's Labor System Would be Difficult to Import to U.S.
DJ
09:42aEU's incoming economy chief calls for less restrictive budget policies
RE
09:41aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Ramaphosa attends first Russia-Africa Summit
PU
08:26aQATAR CENTRAL BANK : Best Central Bank Governors in the World
PU
08:14aINDIA SEES OPPORTUNITY IN TRADE FIGHT : Luring Big Companies From China
DJ
07:53aShell Egypt to sell assets in Western Desert
RE
07:10aLong-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
RE
06:38aBoeing board to meet in Texas as scrutiny intensifies - sources
RE
06:18aChina's Xiaomi says plans to launch more than 10 5G phones next year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TURKIYE HALK BANKASI A.S. : TURKIYE HALK BANKASI : Turkey says nothing will come of Halkbank case if law in U...
2VOLVO : Car-Shipping Giant Grimaldi Faces Tariff Headwinds
3RADICI PIETRO INDUSTRIES & BRANDS S P A : 21.10.2019 – Radici-P.IB roadshow presentation
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : tests world's longest commercial flight from New York to Sydney
5ORANGE : ORANGE : Telecoms group Orange to sell subsidiary in Niger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group