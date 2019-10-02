Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EU says U.S. tariffs linked to Airbus would be counterproductive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 10:28am EDT
Logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday that a U.S. move to impose trade sanctions on EU imports would be short-sighted and counterproductive and risked causing damage on both sides of the Atlantic.

The World Trade Organization has granted the United States the right to target $7.5 billion per year of EU imports over illegal subsidies paid to Airbus. In a parallel case, the European Union has also requested the right to take measures over subsidies to Boeing, with a WTO decision due next year.

The Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 28-nation EU, said that the mutual imposition of countermeasures would only inflict harm on businesses and people on both sides of the Atlantic. It said the two sides should reach a fair settlement.

"But if the U.S. decides to impose WTO authorized countermeasures, it will be pushing the EU into a situation where we will have no other option than do the same," the Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.69% 115.94 Real-time Quote.39.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:39aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Closes US$40 Million Bought Deal Financing of 4.65% Convertible Debentures
AQ
10:39aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : OCT 02, 2019CN to report third-quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Oct. 22, 2019
PU
10:38aAIRBUS : reverses losses, Pernod falls further after WTO ruling
RE
10:35aAIRBUS : France ready to hit back if U.S. sanctions EU imports - minister
RE
10:35aTROVAGENE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:35aGIANT FOOD : Shares Region's Top 5 Favorite Halloween Candies
PR
10:34aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - London Stock Exchange Group plc
PU
10:34aMORGUARD : North American Residential REIT 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call
PU
10:34aBOURBON : Update on the search operations for the Bourbon Rhode crew
PU
10:34aPOLLARD BANKNOTE : Idaho Lottery's 30th Anniversary Family of Games Named NASPL's Best New Instant Game of 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
2VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million
4Oil steadies as fall in U.S. inventories offsets weak economic data
5Veteran investor Gilbert to leave Standard Life Aberdeen

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group