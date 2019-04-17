Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU says it will consider options after U.S. decision on Cuba

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 10:58am EDT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will assess all options to protect its interests after the United States announced it would lift a ban on U.S. citizens filing lawsuits against foreign companies operating in Cuba, top EU officials said on Wednesday.

"The EU will consider all options at its disposal to protect its legitimate interests, including in relation to its WTO rights and through the use of the EU Blocking Statute," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a joint statement.

The 28-nation bloc has warned that it could re-launch a World Trade Organization case on the issue, while its "Blocking Statute" allows EU companies sued in the United States to recover any damages from U.S. claimants in EU courts.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Jan Strupczewski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:12aSouth Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater, AMCU seal wage deal
RE
11:10aU.S. Government Bond Prices Rebound After Overnight Declines
DJ
11:08aEIT EUROPEAN INSTITUTE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOL : Digital's The Cash Register 4.0 Story
PU
11:03aMABANAFT GMBH KG : Timothy Bullock new CEO of Mabanaft
PU
11:02aSouth Africa's Denel aims to end Airbus A400M work within 18 months
RE
10:59aU.S. is lifting ban on U.S. lawsuits against foreign firms in Cuba - Pompeo
RE
10:58aEU says it will consider options after U.S. decision on Cuba
RE
10:58aTHE MENTORSHIP GAP : New research from mindshare u.s. highlights opportunities in the workplace
PU
10:55aAeva signs sensor deal with Audi's self-driving unit
RE
10:53aEPEX SPOT : Core FB MC Market Design is finalised for implementation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones
4GAM HOLDING : GAM HOLDING AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 31 March 2019
5NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About