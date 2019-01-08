Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU says it will review planned French-Italian shipbuilding merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 10:16am EST

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday that it would investigate Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri's planned acquisition of French counterpart Chantiers de l'Atlantique after France and Germany asked it to do so.

The merged entity would not have a turnover high enough to require notification to EU regulators.

"However, the plan was notified for authorisation in France and Germany," the Commission said in a statement.

It added that, on the basis of information provided by both countries, it had concluded that the transaction could significantly harm competition in shipbuilding, in particular in the global market for cruise ships.

The French company was previously called STX France.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aSouth African rand loses ground as dollar recovers
RE
10:29aGold-backed ETFs gained globally in 2018, even with North America outflows
RE
10:27aWall Street gains for third day on signs of trade talk progress
RE
10:27aSMK Electronics to Show New Automation Interface Controls, Automotive In-Dash Displays, Camera Modules and Connectors, and Advanced OEM Remote Control Solutions at CES 2019
BU
10:23aTSX hits more than three-week high in broad-based rally
RE
10:17aBritish energy supplier Economy Energy ceases trading - regulator
RE
10:16aEU says it will review planned French-Italian shipbuilding merger
RE
10:15aU.S.-China trade talks to continue for third day - U.S. official
RE
10:14aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
PU
10:10aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Targets Venezuela Currency Exchange Network Scheme Generating Billions of Dollars for Corrupt Regime Insiders
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.