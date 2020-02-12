EU set to partially suspend Cambodia trade benefits - EU diplomats

Cambodia will lose about 20% of the preferential rights it enjoys under the Everything But Arms (EBA) scheme that the EU gives to 48 of the world's poorest countries.

The EU executive said in a report on Tuesday that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's government had cracked down on opposition, civil society groups and the media over the past three years.

Cambodia was the second-highest beneficiary of EBA in 2018, behind only Bangladesh. Its total exports to the EU reached 5.25 billion euros ($5.73 billion) in 2018.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)