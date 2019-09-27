Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU should use fiscal rules' leeway, economy commissioner designate says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 06:50am EDT
New EU Commission designated College meets for a first seminar in Genval

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission should use all the leeway permitted under EU fiscal rules to spur growth in the bloc, the economic commissioner-designate Paolo Gentiloni said.

In draft written answers to lawmakers circulated on Friday, Gentiloni said he would seek to make "full use of the flexibility allowed in the rules" and pursue a more growth-friendly fiscal stance in the euro area.

Ahead of his confirmation hearing in the EU parliament on Oct. 3, Gentiloni also said he would try to introduce sanctions against tax havens, and would move ahead with an EU digital tax if no deal on the matter is reached at global level by the end of 2020.

"If no effective agreement is reached internationally by the end of 2020, the EU should act alone" on digital taxation, Gentiloni said.

He added that the fight against tax evasion and tax avoidance will remain a priority for the next commission.

Jurisdictions listed in the EU tax haven list should be subjected to common sanctions, he said. Listed countries at the moment face no coordinated financial penalty from the EU, but only reputational risks.

Gentiloni and the whole commission are due to take office in November after they receive the final green light from EU lawmakers.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07aUK rate cut 'plausible' if Brexit uncertainty persists - BoE's Saunders
RE
07:05aProject & Vendor Management Advisors Awarded a Cooperative Contract to Provide Disaster Recovery Services to Municipalities, Counties and School Districts
SE
07:03aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : A Day in the Life of the Incoterms® Rules with ICC Academy Managing Director Daniel Kok
PU
06:59aUK to repatriate 16,000 people on fifth day after Thomas Cook collapse
RE
06:59aPotential candidates to replace hawk Lautenschlaeger on ECB board
RE
06:59aOil prices headed for weekly loss on demand jitters
RE
06:59aWeak data pulls euro to more than two-year lows
RE
06:54aChina reiterates denial in cyber attacks after Airbus report
RE
06:53aWeak data pulls euro to more than two-year lows
RE
06:53aNORDIC DEVELOPMENT FUND : Major African cities participate in the Cities Leadership Workshop
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
3ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts 600 staff in Denmark and Germany
5PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group