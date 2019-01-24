Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU sues Britain over tax waivers for commodity markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 07:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: The towers of the European Court of Justice are seen in Luxembourg

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it was suing Britain over tax exemptions the country grants to some commodity markets, waivers that Brussels considers in breach of European Union rules.

Under EU rules, countries need EU authorisation not to charge sales tax on products and services. In 1977, Britain obtained a waiver to charge a zero rate value-added tax (VAT) on some commodity markets, but has since unlawfully extended its scope to other markets, the EU executive Commission said.

Last July, Brussels sent a warning letter to Britain over the case. On Thursday, it stepped up the legal battle by referring Britain to the EU Court of Justice. The procedure could end up in fines if the court rules against the UK.

Britain charges no VAT on marketplaces in which it is the global leader, such as the London Metal Exchange and the London bullion market.

The Commission is requesting that Britain impose the tax. It said the waiver "generates major distortions of competition to the detriment of other financial markets within the EU".

The legal battle has been going on since 2015, but the Commission stepped it up after Britain decided to leave the EU. Britain has said the waivers are legal.

EU legal procedures usually last years and only in rare cases have ended up in fines against EU states that refuse to make the required changes.

As Britain is leaving the EU, it is unclear whether the country would change its rules to abide by EU tax legislation. It is also unclear whether it would agree to pay possible fines to Brussels after it quits the union.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Dale Hudson and Robin Emmott)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aFrance seeks support for minimum corporate tax at world level
RE
07:24aBritish watchdog has 'serious concerns' Viagogo not following court order
RE
07:21aEU sues Britain over tax waivers for commodity markets
RE
07:19aFIRST-EVER INTERNATIONAL DAY OF EDUCATIO : Statement by Commissioners Christos Stylianides, Tibor Navracsics, Neven Mimica, and Marianne Thyssen
PU
07:19aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Sells $3.5 Billion 5-Year Global Benchmark Bond
PU
07:17aFearing state control, UK utility investors move to shield assets
RE
07:16aDOLLAR INDEX : Euro falls to three-week low as markets prepare for ECB caution
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q4 and FY 2018 Financial Results
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
5PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : Block 7 Zama appraisal success

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.