Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU suspends aviation slots rule as coronavirus hammers airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 11:05am EDT

The European Union will suspend a rule requiring airlines to run most of their scheduled services or else forfeit landing slots, to give carriers some breathing space as the coronavirus crisis deepens, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

The decision came as the world's airlines scrambled to deal with the worsening virus epidemic and Italy's lockdown, which have hammered passenger numbers and forced the cancellation of thousands of flights.

Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said the suspension of the rule would do away with "ghost flights" where airlines fly almost empty planes simply to keep their slots.

"The Commission will put forward, very rapidly, legislation," she said. "We want to make it easier for airlines to keep their airport slot even if they do not operate flights in those slots because of the declining traffic.

"This temporary measure helps our industry but it also helps our environment. It will relieve the pressure on aviation industry and in particular on smaller airline companies."

The EU chief did not say how long the suspension of the rule would last.

Germany had on Tuesday joined calls for Brussels to relax the rules, saying that it would be harmful both environmentally and financially to persist.

"In order not to lose their slots, airlines have to fly with almost empty aircraft through the crisis," a spokesman for the economy ministry said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine in Brussels; Additional reporting by Christian Kraemer in Berlin; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop, Josephine Mason and Pravin Char)

By Marine Strauss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:09aOPEC countries lose $500 million a day in oil price crash
RE
11:09aTrump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop
RE
11:09aTrump to meet with economic advisers as coronavirus pummels markets
RE
11:07aItaly Plans Debt Moratorium to Cope With Coronavirus Lockdown -- Update
DJ
11:06aWhite House Intensifies Push for Coronavirus Stimulus Measures
DJ
11:05aEU suspends aviation slots rule as coronavirus hammers airlines
RE
11:03aOPEC countries lose $500 million a day in oil price crash
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group