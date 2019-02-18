Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU tells small businesses to brace for tax burdens in event of no-deal Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 08:48am EST
Euro banknotes and coins are displayed in a shop in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday told small businesses to prepare for more bureaucracy and costs should Britain crash out of the bloc without a deal, the latest step in its contingency plans reflecting the potential impact of a hard Brexit.

Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said the risk of a no-deal Brexit was increasing and that checks on goods moving between the EU and the United Kingdom would be introduced immediately should that scenario come true.

"This is key to protecting our consumers and our internal market. A lot depends on the ability of businesses trading with the UK to get up to speed with the customs rules that will apply on day one in case of no deal," he said in a statement.

The bloc's executive European Commission said companies dealing with Britain must prepare for customs formalities and duties and take into account the need for import/export licences and more restrictive VAT arrangements if World Trade Organisation rules come into effect.

With just 39 days left to Brexit, the ratification of the EU-UK divorce agreement has stalled in the British parliament, raising the risk that Britain could depart with no agreement in place to cushion the economic disruptions.

Negotiators from both sides are meeting in Brussels on Monday to seek a way out of the stalemate, and British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected in the EU's political hub later in the week.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:05aECB SHOULD HAVE PICKED SOME WOMEN TO RUN BANCA CARIGE : Enria
RE
08:57aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : publishes a summary of the European Anti-Fraud Office report into alleged misuse of loan by Volkswagen AG
PU
08:52aGermany bans Wirecard 'shorting' as prosecutors probe FT journalist
RE
08:48aEU tells small businesses to brace for tax burdens in event of no-deal Brexit
RE
08:47aAHDB CEREALS & OILSEEDS : Growing cereals for exports
PU
08:47aEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : EEA EFTA Comment on the proposed notification procedure for draft national legislation under the Services Directive
PU
08:47aMUBADALA PETROLEUM LLC : Signed South Andaman PSC in Indonesia
PU
08:40aPound rises after three weeks of losses
RE
08:39aJoint Press Release by Siemens, AES, Airbus, Allianz, Atos, Cisco, Daimler, Dell Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Enel, IBM, MSC, NXP, SGS, Total and TUV SUD
AQ
08:37aCounting cost of stockpiling, UK bike maker gears up for Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
2COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi
3VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
4FOOTASYLUM PLC : FOOTASYLUM : shares up 59 pct after JD Sports takes stake
5FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.