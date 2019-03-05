Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU to broaden tax haven blacklist, weighs UAE, Bermuda listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 01:44pm EST
Traders monitor stock information at Dubai Financial Market, in Dubai

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union states have added 10 jurisdictions to a draft tax haven blacklist, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bermuda, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday, in a move that would triple the number of listed countries.

The measure comes more than one year after the bloc decided to blacklist jurisdictions that are non-cooperative on tax matters and to monitor countries that commit to change their tax rules to comply with EU standards.

In a meeting on Wednesday, EU envoys are set to agree on the new list which will then be formally adopted by EU finance ministers in a meeting on March 12.

The existing list includes only five jurisdictions: Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago and the three United States' territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands.

The new draft list has been broadened to 15 jurisdictions, including the UAE, Oman, the British territory of Bermuda, and other Caribbean and Pacific islands, the official said.

However, EU states are still considering whether Bermuda and the UAE will be added, the official said.

The measure comes after EU states moved to block the adoption of another blacklist of countries that show deficiencies in countering money laundering and terrorism financing. That list included Saudi Arabia, Panama and the three U.S. territories already on the tax haven blacklist.

TAX EVASION

Jurisdictions are added to the tax haven blacklist if they have shortfalls in their tax rules that could favour tax evasion. They are removed from the blacklist if they commit to reforms.

Sixty-two jurisdictions around the world have committed to abiding by the tax standards set by Brussels. Most of them were required to overhaul their rules by December or February.

Bermuda and the UAE have not complied by the set deadlines, but EU states are assessing whether their delays could be warranted.

The 28 EU member states have not been screened as they already fulfil the criteria, the European Commission said. But tax campaigners and EU lawmakers have accused some of them of acting as tax havens.

The EU Parliament's committee on financial crime said in a report adopted last week that Luxembourg, Belgium, Cyprus, Hungary, Ireland, Malta and the Netherlands "display traits of a tax haven and facilitate aggressive tax planning".

The EU blacklist was set up in December 2017 after revelations of widespread tax avoidance schemes used by corporations and wealthy individuals to lower their tax bills. It originally included 17 jurisdictions.

Blacklisted jurisdictions could face reputational damage and stricter controls on their financial transactions with the EU, although no sanctions have yet been agreed by member states.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Foo Yun Chee and Gareth Jones)

By Francesco Guarascio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : OGUK manager to champion UK diversity efforts on international stage
PU
01:44pEU to broaden tax haven blacklist, weighs UAE, Bermuda listing
RE
01:36pWall Street flat as focus on trade dulls upbeat outlook from retailers
RE
01:31pBoE's inflation view suggests market underestimated rate hikes - Carney
RE
01:16pFor Fed, few reasons to end 'patient' stance on rates
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:05pU.S. new home sales at seven-month high; services sector picks up
RE
12:59pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Don Boehm Named 2019 Ohio CCA of the Year
PU
12:59pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Last Chance! Register Now for 2019 OABA Bowling for Scholarships
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3TESLA : TESLA : blames misprinted label for China customs hiccup
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : In Mining Fight, Prize Is Nevada -- WSJ
5BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.