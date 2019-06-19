Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU to clear without conditions $34 billion IBM, Red Hat deal - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 11:39am EDT
A sign for Red Hat and Tivo hang on a building in Boston

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to clear U.S. tech giant International Business Machines Corp's $34 billion bid for software company Red Hat without demanding concessions, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

IBM is seeking to expand its subscription-based software offerings via the deal, its biggest to date, to counter slowing software sales and waning demand for mainframe servers.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aItaly government to meet Wednesday to discuss response to EU on debt - PM
RE
11:43aOil prices little changed on U.S. inventory data, hopes for trade deal
RE
11:42aMarkets see long fight ahead as ECB battles low inflation expectations
RE
11:41aOil prices little changed on U.S. inventory data, hopes for trade deal
RE
11:39aEU to clear without conditions $34 billion IBM, Red Hat deal - sources
RE
11:36aTimeline of EU disciplinary procedure over Italy's debt
RE
11:36aItaly says will respect EU budget rules but fight to change them
RE
11:34aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : announces support for the aluminum sector in Quebec
PU
11:29aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : FM chairs the 20th Meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC; Financial Regulators gave their proposals for the Union Budget 2019-20
PU
11:27aEU unlikely to take further steps against Italy over debt next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2Oil prices little changed on U.S. inventory data, hopes for trade deal
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Indigo Partners to acquire 50 A321XLR jets from Airbus
4Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS Plans Viacom Bid, Renewing Merger Push -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About