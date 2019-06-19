EU to clear without conditions $34 billion IBM, Red Hat deal - sources
0
06/19/2019 | 11:39am EDT
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to clear U.S. tech giant International Business Machines Corp's $34 billion bid for software company Red Hat without demanding concessions, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
IBM is seeking to expand its subscription-based software offerings via the deal, its biggest to date, to counter slowing software sales and waning demand for mainframe servers.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)