EU to issue new GDP forecasts for Italy, EU next month, Moscovici says

The IMF lowered its forecasts for growth in Italy's gross domestic product in 2019 to 0.6 percent from an earlier forecast of 1 percent. The Commission in November predicted Italy's economy would grow 1.2 percent this year. It did not say whether that forecast would be lowered.

"The Commission will revise its own forecasts not only for Italy but for the whole EU in a few weeks from now," Moscovici told reporters in Brussels.

Asked whether Italy's forecasts will be lowered, he said: "I have got no information to give on that. This is work ongoing. I don't even have any figure."

The new quarterly forecasts are expected on Feb. 7.

(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, editing by Larry King)