Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU to issue new GDP forecasts for Italy, EU next month, Moscovici says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 04:53am EST
European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici makes statements, following a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras outside Maximos Mansion in Athens

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission would not comment on the International Monetary Fund's lower forecast for economic growth in Italy in 2019, saying it would publish its own revised forecasts for Italy and other EU countries next month.

The IMF lowered its forecasts for growth in Italy's gross domestic product in 2019 to 0.6 percent from an earlier forecast of 1 percent. The Commission in November predicted Italy's economy would grow 1.2 percent this year. It did not say whether that forecast would be lowered.

"The Commission will revise its own forecasts not only for Italy but for the whole EU in a few weeks from now," Moscovici told reporters in Brussels.

Asked whether Italy's forecasts will be lowered, he said: "I have got no information to give on that. This is work ongoing. I don't even have any figure."

The new quarterly forecasts are expected on Feb. 7.

(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, editing by Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aIMF pessimism + trade tensions = sickly stocks
RE
05:02aIMF pessimism + trade tensions = sickly stocks
RE
05:02aIMF pessimism + trade tensions = sickly stocks
RE
05:00aEUROZONE : German ZEW better than estimates at -15.0
04:57aUK Employment Keeps Rising Despite Brexit Uncertainty
DJ
04:53aEU to issue new GDP forecasts for Italy, EU next month, Moscovici says
RE
04:49aUK pay growth hits fresh 10-year high as employment soars
RE
04:44aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Reforesting degraded land in Latin America to combat climate change
PU
04:38aEXCLUSIVE : Tesla says it received battery quotes from China's Lishen but no deal signed
RE
04:38aEXCLUSIVE : Tesla says it received battery quotes from China's Lishen but no deal signed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS GROUP : UBS : sees bumpy road ahead after fourth quarter profit miss
2IMF pessimism + trade tensions = sickly stocks
3EASYJET : EASYJET : Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly 15 million pounds
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma Receives Milestone Payment From Partner Link He..
5LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.