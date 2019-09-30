Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU to move as quickly as possible to replace Lautenschlaeger on ECB board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 09:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Sabine Lautenschlaeger

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are set to move as quickly as possible in seeking a replacement for Sabine Lautenschlaeger on the European Central Bank board after her surprise resignation last week.

Ministers are due to begin the lengthy process next week in an effort to appoint Lautenschlaeger's successor by January, EU officials said on Monday.

Lautenschlaeger, the German member of the six-strong ECB board, quit amid criticism of the latest stimulus measures adopted by the central bank.

Two EU officials said the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will launch a call for candidates at a regular monthly meeting on Oct. 9, dispelling concerns that it would have taken more time to begin the process.

Ministers would then select their preferred candidate at November's meeting, followed by a hearing in European parliament and formal appointment by EU leaders at a regular summit in December, officials said.

It is widely expected that Lautenschlaeger's successor will be a German and face no competition for the post.

The euro zone's three biggest economies - Germany, France and Italy - have traditionally had one representative each on the executive board.

Last week the Bank of Italy's Deputy Governor Fabio Panetta was declared as the only candidate to replace the outgoing French ECB board member Benoit Coeure in January.

France's Christine Lagarde will replace Italy's Mario Draghi at the head of the ECB in November.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46aSaudi Aramco plans to pay base dividend of $75 billion in 2020
RE
09:43aTurkey's inflation seen tumbling briefly to single digits in September
RE
09:41aTUNISIA'S BUDGET WILL RISE IN 2020 TO $16.4 BILLION : finance minister
RE
09:37aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : China, Trump, Brexit, Hong Kong
09:36aEU to move as quickly as possible to replace Lautenschlaeger on ECB board
RE
09:33aDAIRY DEFINED : The Over-hyped Shift to Plant-Based Beverages
PU
09:31aU.S. online privacy rules unlikely this year, hurting big tech
RE
09:29aBlackstone to buy U.S. warehouses from Colony Capital in $5.9 billion deal
RE
09:27aNigeria's Rivers state buys Shell's stake in Ogoniland oilfield
RE
09:22aUK's Labour demands Javid address no-deal Brexit short bets on sterling
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
5TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group